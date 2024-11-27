Diddy Warned Justin Bieber to Stay Silent About Their Past in 2011 Clip: "He Knows Better Than..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A video from 2011 has come back to haunt Sean "Diddy" Combs because he made an eerie comment about 16-year-old Justin Bieber in it. The clip showed Diddy and Bieber on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, discussing their friendship. Diddy, who was 42 at the time, called Bieber his 'little brother' and said they became friends 'in a strange way.' The music mogul then called Bieber "one of the greatest kids you could ever know." But just after this sweet and wholesome talk, things took a dark turn.

Bieber mentioned that Diddy bought him a Lamborghini; he joked that he hadn't received it yet and to that quip, Diddy's response was unsettling. The rapper said, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television." These words now seem sinister. Diddy, now 54, faces serious legal troubles. He's been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes. He's in jail, waiting for his trial.

The clip has raised many questions about Diddy's relationship with young stars, but it's not the only one to have bothered everyone. Another video from 2009 shows Diddy and Bieber spending 48 hours together. Diddy in that video clip said, "Right now, he's having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hanging and what we doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream… We're gonna go buck-full crazy."

In the wake of Diddy's arrest, some sources close to Bieber are worried about the singer's mental health. One said, "He should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen," said one insider. They added that Bieber was "thrown to the wolves" by his parents, as per Daily Beast.

Diddy's legal troubles are mounting as he is facing up to 120 lawsuits from people claiming sexual misconduct. One accuser says he was only 9 years old when Diddy abused him. Lawyer Tony Buzbee represents these accusers and has said that "the names [of those involved in the scandal] will shock you."

All of this is to say that the allegations against Diddy are seriously disturbing. He has been accused of holding 'freak-off' sex parties that allegedly involved hired prostitutes. Moreover, some victims were drugged and reportedly left so exhausted they needed IV fluids afterward. Diddy has, however, claimed his innocence, and his lawyer, Erica Wolff, said, "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," as per Fox News.

Puffy and Justin Bieber together on-stage at an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

The investigation is expanding and the US detectives are now in London. They're looking into claims that Diddy might have abused women in the UK. After all, Diddy often visited London over his 30-year career. Damian Williams is heading the team in the UK; he’s the same prosecutor who put together the case against Ghislaine Maxwell (who was linked to Jeffrey Epstein). A source said, "Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America's shores."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.