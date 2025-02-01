Diddy Feels Uncomfortable With Jimmy Kimmel’s Shocking Question About His Ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: “Beat Up Will Smith?”

Diddy had to deal with an uncomfortable question asked by Jimmy Kimmel. A year ago, the fallen rapper made a guest appearance on the late-night show hosted by Kimmel. He was confronted about the wild rumour that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was approached for a threesome with a popular Hollywood couple. The Bad Boy Records founder was left speechless when the conversation derailed from his album.

Diddy and J.Lo first met on the set of If You Had My Love. Although their relationship only lasted about two years (from 1999-2001), it was highly publicized, garnering significant attention to both the stars. On October 30, 2023, when he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live for The Love Album promotion, Combs had to face an unexpected question about his past romance with the movie star.

“Speaking of love,” Kimmel suddenly veered the conversation, bringing up the rumour that J.Lo was approached for a threesome with the Smith couple. Jimmy revealed that a guy claiming to be Diddy’s former security guard first gave rise to the rumour. “He said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

Sean Diddy‘s expression changed immediately. He looked a bit furious and also very uncomfortable with the question. “Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No,” he said, trying to process it. However, he denied the rumour with a short and simple “No,” showing that he was ready to move on from this very wild question.

However, Kimmel wasn’t too fazed and was probably looking for a more dramatic response from the rapper. “It’s all about love though. That’s not true?” Jimmy asked despite the awkwardness. P.Diddy, who was already perplexed, “You really heard that?” The host, unfazed, replied, “Yeah Yeah, on the internet. Are you telling me I can’t believe everything I read?”

I remember seeing this on Oct 30th and saying for a brief moment #Diddy looked at #JimmyKimmel like “you muthaf’a” for for asking him about his ex security guard (#GeneDeal ) alleged stories about him. pic.twitter.com/o6VoL8fNhh — Coach Kandaka (@coachkandaka) November 18, 2023

Despite the hint of humour in Kimmel’s tone, Diddy was too stunned to witness how the conversation shifted to something completely unexpected. Although he tried to put up an unbothered face, Combs was visibly uncomfortable at this point. To shut down the conversation, he said, “I don’t know what you are talking about…I thought we was friends. Where did this interview just go?”

Long, long before everything went down, Diddy and Jennifer Lopez were in a very public relationship. The couple was continuously in the spotlight from 1999 to 2001. According to Cheat Sheet, only after two years, they called it quits after the infamous rapper got caught in infidelity.

Meanwhile, the wild rumour that the singer was approached for a threesome has been swirling on the internet world for many years now. Although Jada Pinkett Smith never really directly addressed it, she indeed talked about a wild experience from her early 20s.

According to Entertainment Online, she confessed, “I had a threesome once. I was very, very young.” However, she also admitted that she didn’t like it all due to the lack of intimacy. Despite this revelation, the Smith couple always denied the speculations of having an open marriage.