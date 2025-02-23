“Did She Have Plastic Surgery?” Lara Trump’s Fox News Debut Sends the Internet into a Frenzy!

Lara Trump’s new show debuted, and it gained huge media attention. However, it was not only the show that caught the viewers’ attention; people also took time to speculate about Lara Trump.

The daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump and the wife of Eric Trump, his son, recently launched her new show, ‘My View with Lara Trump’ on Fox News on Saturday, February 22. There have been several interviews with women from Donald Trump’s administration, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was present, too. However, as mentioned, several viewers were significantly focused on Trump only, which is regarding her changing appearance.

However, this is not the first time that Lara Trump has faced speculations about her looks. Rumors about her cosmetic procedures have been a daily phenomenon, and it remained the same during her first broadcast as well. Reaction have been both for and against her. “What in the horse face happened to Lara Trump?” one person asked on X, formally known as Twitter. Another chimed in: “What has Lara Trump done to her face? Did she have plastic surgery? New cheek bones? She was pretty.”

As mentioned, she has previously raised eyebrows for her looks, which became evident too during the inauguration of her father-in-law, Donald Trump, in January; people were quick to comment on the Fox News host’s possible plastic surgery. “Most [women] look worse after plastic surgery. Just look at literally all the Trump women,” one person said. Another added: “What’s up with Lara Trump’s eyes???”

Saturday kicked off the first episode of Trump’s new show on Fox News, My View with Lara Trump. Not to mention, this was the first time that a close relative of Donald Trump hosted their news show. Fox News is famous for providing news on Donald Trump. However, the network started to distance itself a bit since Trump supporters stormed the capital on January 6, 2021, after claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.