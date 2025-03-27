Did Marvel Lie About Thunderbolts and Avengers: Doomsday Cast—Are They Hiding Something Huge?

Is Marvel keeping secrets from its audience, or have they lost the plot?

There is great confusion and mystery surrounding the latest Marvel movies to be released. In Marvel Thunderbolt, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine traps a gang of antiheroes in a lethal trap. She then forces them to go on a perilous quest.

This quest promises them redemption, but only if they work together. On May 2, 2025, Marvel’s Thunderbolts is scheduled to open in theatres.

Now, another Marvel movie on the horizon is Avengers: Doomsday. The cast of this movie was announced on March 26, 2025. The list includes characters from Thunderbolts*, including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Chris “Thor” Hemsworth and RDJ.

The cast lineup confirmed several cast members from Thunderbolt are coming back. However, it was the omitted cast from Thunderbolt that caught fans’ eyes.

However, there is nothing new about Marvel withholding information from fans and actors alike. It is done sometimes because the script could change or just maintain an air of mystery around the release.

Can’t believe that this has to be said but if you think Marvel revealing the cast of Doomsday spoils the outcome of Thunderbolts*, it’s safe to say that your croissant has been undercooked. “Well… X wasn’t revealed so that means they died in Thunderbolts” no it doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/Ub6h7b3Jbn — Jayson (@ImJaysonW) March 26, 2025

Earlier, several Thunderbolts* characters for the 2026 ensemble were confirmed by the studio. But several names were omitted which fueled rumors about who survived. Marvel regularly misleads viewers in order to maintain important story aspects.

Now, in the recently released trailer for Doomsday, Olga Kurylenko was left out of Marvel. It led to rumours that Taskmaster might not survive Thunderbolts*. Marvel hasn’t verified this, though. It is all speculation at this point.

This is not the first time Marvel has put these efforts into maintaining curiosity among fans. Marvel has previously employed deceit in its marketing tactics. For instance, Hulk was featured in a fighting sequence in the Infinity War teaser.

Through dialogue snippets, the Endgame trailers concealed Natasha Romanoff’s passing. Despite their significant roles, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were not featured in the No Way Home trailer.

Fans also noticed major Marvel heroes not being a part of the Doomsday cast. Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson were not among the cast members. To imagine a full-blown production of Avengers and not have these characters does sound fishy.

We may end up with a bigger star cast than what is originally being served to us. Robert Downey Junior’s instagram post about having more space on the bench confirms our theory, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Now, what is left to be seen is far too long, and how deep is deceit and if fans catch it faster than Marvel says- Cheese!!!