Did Lauren Boebert Get Started in Politics Thanks to a Sugar Daddy Website? Here’s Debunking the Rumor

The world of politics often brings forth startling allegations, and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert once found herself at the forefront of some of the most bizarre claims. Allegations were made that she worked as an unlicensed escort through a sugar daddy website and used these connections to jumpstart her political career. A different set of accusations also purported claims that she had two abortions despite her staunch anti-abortion stance. As per reports, these rumors stemmed from the American Muckrakers PAC, founded by David Wheeler, a group known for targeting far-right politicians.

According to the PAC, Boebert allegedly worked as an escort on the website Sugar Daddy Meet before entering politics. They claimed she met a wealthy client in Aspen, Colorado, who introduced her to Senator Ted Cruz. This connection, the PAC alleged, led Cruz to encourage Boebert to run for office and donate $136,250 to her 2019 campaign. The group also alleged, “Text messages show she was bankrupt at the time and looking for some 'side income' and called her work 'pay to play.' She was paid to 'escort' with wealthy men." Despite the salacious nature of these claims, no concrete evidence has been provided to substantiate them, as reported by Salon.

I will not let these false smears from left wing political operatives go unanswered.



The law on this type of defamation is clear and this conduct will be subject to civil and criminal penalties.https://t.co/fQDwTPeG7B — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 15, 2022

Furthermore, Boebert’s legal team has ferociously denied the allegations, stating they are entirely fabricated. Her attorney, Jonathan Anderson, called out the PAC for knowingly publishing false information. As per Newsweek, Anderson remarked, "We have irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false. You knew this though. Muckrakers published these outlandish statements knowing they were fabricated but you likely operated under the inaccurate assumption… This will be a costly miscalculation for Muckrakers, Wheeler, and Muckrakers' donors." Furthermore, the sugar daddy platform also claimed it had "no record of Congresswoman Boebert using this website."

As stated before, the PAC also accused Boebert of undergoing two abortions, one reportedly at a Planned Parenthood clinic, despite her public opposition to abortion rights, as per CNN. They claimed one of the abortions was linked to her alleged escort activities. This allegation was particularly contentious given Boebert’s staunch pro-life stance; she has often championed efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and overturn Roe v. Wade. Boebert herself has called the allegations hypocritical and politically motivated, stating, "I am not going to stand by and pretend this is normal behavior."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Boebert For Congress (@laurenboebert)

The PAC also leveled other allegations against Boebert, including claims of financial misconduct. They alleged she misused donor funds to cover personal expenses like restaurant rent and back taxes. Another claim accused her of inflating mileage reimbursements during her 2020 campaign, using over $20,000 to pay off tax liens. Boebert was also accused of being involved in a drunk-driving accident in 2020 that endangered the lives of her son and sister-in-law, with claims that she begged the latter not to report the incident.

Fact Check: Not true.

Fake News. Four Pinocchios.



Also…

Y’all need Jesus! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 15, 2022

Wheeler, when asked by CNN about the reporting of his PAC, admitted that their work was 'sloppy' and had 'inaccuracies,' but he said he stood by the 'main points of the story.' Through it all, the super PAC was not able to produce substantial evidence to back its claims, though it cited anonymous sources and a photo (of someone who isn't Boebert, as per CNN) as the basis of its reporting. Boebert has denied these allegations, and no substantial evidence has been brought forward to prove them. Boebert has remained steadfast in her denials, calling the allegations 'reckless and defamatory.' On Twitter, she dismissed the claims with a mix of humor and frustration: “Fact Check: Not true. Fake News. Four Pinocchios. Also...Y'all need Jesus!"