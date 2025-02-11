Did Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance Intentionally Trigger Donald Trump’s MAGA Agenda?

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show set the stage on fire. However, MAGA might not agree.

Ever since Donald Trump took over the office during his first term, he has had time and again to prove that he believes only whites are true Americans. Everyone else is an immigrant. This was more visible during his second term when even native Americans were required to prove that they were citizens. Residents of Puerto Rico, an American territory, are also getting rounded up. Trump’s whole staff looks like a milk commercial with a white crew.

So, one can imagine how irritated and unhappy Trump and MAGA would have been at the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar.

@BaddCompani Trump has left the Superbowl. Samuel Jackson got under his skin. Too much DEI. Yeah, looking at you motherfucker. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f2viRk3uuW — Jasmine Pittendreigh (@JasminePit55002) February 10, 2025

Donald Trump was the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl; however, he left as soon as Lamar’s performance was done. Though Trump didn’t tweet anything or “truthed” any speculation, one wonders if the performance itself was a little too much for Trump himself.

Everyone was anticipating Kendrick Lamar performing “Not Like Us” and taking a dig at Drake. However, no one could have imagined him pulling off the biggest bird he could have shown the “MAGA” nationalists.

The performance began with Samuel L Jackson dressed up as Uncle Sam, who has always been showcased as a white man. Second Dig came when Jackson handed over the evening to Kendrick Lamar, saying it was too “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto”. He shouted these words to the audience, which were apparently an answer to senators from Louisiana who urged the NFL to make the halftime show “as family-friendly as possible” in a letter sent to the league last month.

The show was definitely not lewd but loud with the symbolism and indirect speech. Kendrick Lamar had his entourage sans any white performers wearing US flag colors. It may be indirectly telling the MAGA crowd to see an America without Whites and how it is still possible.

The performers are said to be a dig at the latest Trump attempt to end DEI, where he actively wants to keep women and POCs out of government or any corporate sector.

♦ I love how Kendrick Lamar is unapologetically Black❤️ “End Racism” message is “Choose Love.” pic.twitter.com/c8rsISDeFb — Say What? 💫 make a wish ✨ (@2speakupstandup) February 10, 2025

It was made known to everyone that Lamar had planned to end the performance with an “End Racism” banner, which the NFL didn’t agree to, and replaced it with “Choose Love”. The NFL defended its decision, and its spokesperson, Brain McCarthy, went on to explain that the NFL is in a unique position to grab and elevate the nation’s imagination, as the Super Bowl frequently represents a moment in time. He added that Choose Love was appropriate given recent incidents and wildfires.

However, no one bought what he was selling. Had the original banner of End Racism been placed on the field, would Trump have joined the crowd at the Super Bowl, or would it have been too much of a shock for him?

LOLLLLL MAGA IS FURIOUS OVER KENDRICK LAMAR’S HALFTIME SHOW. This is so funny. Such weirdos! pic.twitter.com/sgSlsKAIkA — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 10, 2025

Pulitzer award Winner Kendrick Lamar brought his A-Game and twisted every notion of America on its head, so much so that he was even accused of reverse racism. Something that would definitely make people chuckle.

Where MAGA were losing their temper and calm over the performance on x.com, others were rejoicing in subtle digs and cultural references by Kendrick Lamar.

Maybe Times Magazine has its cover ready for the next publication