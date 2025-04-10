Did Donald Trump’s Ancestors Work as Farmers on Royal Family’s Estate?—Here’s The Truth

Donald Trump‘s achievements as a businessman and a politician are known worldwide. The 78-year-old real estate mogul was appointed as the 45th president of the United States in 2017 and is currently serving his second term as the 47th president. His life is pretty much an open book, with his relationships, controversies, net worth, and personal beliefs known just a web search away. However, a recent report has sent shockwaves among the people as it claims that the POTUS also reportedly shares ancestral ties with the British royals.

During his first term, between 2017 and 2021, Trump and his wife, Melania, made multiple visits to the UK, where they often crossed paths with Queen Elizabeth II. On the surface, it may appear as a meeting of two world leaders, but the new report claims both of them have an interesting history.

It is reported that Trump’s ancestors were closely linked with the Royal Family in the 19th century as the American president’s distant relatives worked as farmers on Her majesty’s 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate.

Sandringham, which is now a country retreat of Their Majesties The King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is situated in The Norfolk Coast Area.

Suffolk Gazette allegedly traced Donald Trump’s family tree, going back many generations. While analyzing “thousands of documents and old photographs at the Norfolk Central Records Office,” they uncovered Trump heritage in the village of West Newton, just south of Sandringham.

The portal reports that in 1827, Donald Trump’s great, great-grandfather Archibald ‘Archie’ Trump bought eight acres of land. He worked on the land for more than 50 years before he died in 1879 at the age of 68. He had two sons, Abraham and Henry, who helped him on the land and eventually inherited it.

They published pictures of Henry, who was Donald Trump’s great-grandfather. In one of the pictures, Henry shared uncanny resemblance with Donald Trump. It is reported that the picture was featured in the West Newton parish newsletter. It shows Henry working on the land.

It was further told that Henry had a son, Isaac, who is Donald Trump’s grandfather. He reportedly moved to the remote Isle of Lewis in Scotland when the family sold their Norfolk land to the Sandringham Estate.

When we first read the story, we found it quite fascinating. But it didn’t take us long to realise that it’s a fake story. The photos posted by the portal are clearly photoshopped. In fact, Suffolk Gazette is a spoof and satire site. Since it’s not a genuine news site, it only shares fake story that people often find amusing to read.

It is also worth noting that John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump are the only known American presidents who did not have ancestors who arrived to the USA during the colonial period. Thus, if you further come across any article, meme or video claiming that Trump’s ancestors worked on the farm which is now owned by Royals, you shall not believe it.

Apart from it, we know that Trump loves the idea of monarchy. In just one month of his second term, he declared himself ‘king’. In February, the official Instagram page of The White House shared a sketch of Trump wearing the crown. The caption read, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Trump shared the same post on his Truth Social. Social media posts from the president himself make people believe the satire stories as above.

Anyway, it clearly shows Trump’s fascination with being a monarch, although America’s political structure wouldn’t allow him to be. The Constitution doesn’t even allow running for third term, but Trump hopes to return anyway.