Detained Migrants Use Their Bodies To Send Chilling Message Over Fear of Being Sent to El Salvador Mega Prison

There is something extremely sinister brewing at the ICE detention camps. Donald Trump’s efforts to get rid of “illegal immigrants” have crossed all the boundaries of humanity. So much so that the prisoners are now seeking help in the most unconventional way. They don’t have anything else to do. They don’t have lawyers or any hope of due process. Reportedly, there are several American citizens among them.

The Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, is one of the detention centers set up by ICE. In its yard, incarcerated migrants performed a powerful and desperate plea. They used their bodies to spell out the letters “SOS.”

These people fear for their lives. There is a growing fear of getting transported to El Salvador’s notorious Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT). The video was shot by a Reuters drone and has been widely shared. Among these detainees, there are several Venezuelan nationals. They say that they are being falsely accused of having gang links. Their human chain served as a cry for assistance.

CECOT is one of the harshest prisons in the world. This El Salvadoran prison is a high-security mega-prison with the most difficult living conditions.

It is a 410-acre institution and is one of the biggest jails in the world in terms of capacity. It houses up to 40,000 convicts. The human cost of lying there is severe. It has been reported detainees are housed in cells with up to 70 other people. They are only provided with simple metal bunks and cement basins in which to sleep.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗧: 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗼 = 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿. Built on Nayib Bukele’s orders, March 2022, opened 2023. Holds 40,000 inmates, 65-70 per cell. No… pic.twitter.com/tUrYV7uDWD — CeCe ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗ 🌴 🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) March 17, 2025

There is no privacy, and the restrooms are open. There is also supposedly a lot of physical and mental tension in the atmosphere. Inmates are confined for 23.5 hours every day. Detainees are only permitted to exercise for 30 minutes each day in poorly lighted corridors.

Deportation to CECOT is not a fate anyone wants ever. It is nothing short of torture.

Numerous migrants detained at Bluebonnet are alleged to be gang members. They are alleged to have connections to the notorious Venezuelan gang known as the Tren de Aragua. Based on these accusations, they now face large numbers of deportations. However, there is no proof presented anywhere to anyone who can decide whether the punishment matches the crime. There is no evidence of any crime even committed.

60 Minutes could not find criminal records for 179 Venezuelans the US sent to an El Salvador concentration camp These men have had no trials & no opportunity to present evidence Easter Day 2025. Tell someone you know. History will have questions about who knew & what we did pic.twitter.com/OGRkCxKzjI — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) April 20, 2025

Everything is hearsay at this point. Numerous migrants, inmates and their relatives maintain that they have no criminal ties. Among these is Jeferson Escalona, who is just 19. He has said that they’re making false accusations about him. He maintains his position that he is not a member of any gang. There are many like Escalona who have been detained and sent to El Savador without any due process.

There has been criticism against the Bluebonnet institution and its treatment of the prisoners. It is a privately run prison or detention center. The Management and Training Corporation that runs the center clarified that they are following the federal norms. They stated that the daily care and dietary requirements of the inmates are being satisfied in accordance with federal guidelines.

However, this distress call by the inmates has restarted the discussion over how people are treated in U.S. immigration detention. There are several human rights activists fighting against the federal government’s treatment of alleged criminals. They have criticized the moral and legal issues with the circumstances at CECOT. Activists are also questioning the speed at which deportations of migrants are carried out.

The Trump administration claims Jerce Reyes Barrio is a gang member and had him flown to a terrorist prison in El Salvador. Their “evidence”? A tattoo of a crown and a ball, just like Neymar has. “This young man — that has no criminal records in either Venezuela or the United… pic.twitter.com/0M6EzhzSYl — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 1, 2025

Due to this video, officials in the United States and El Salvador are under increasing pressure. They are pressured to reevaluate their existing detention and deportation policies. There is also pressure to address the humanitarian consequences of placing people in such inhuman conditions.

This is the reality of humanity. When one sect gets power, humanity goes out the window. It’s all about power and money.