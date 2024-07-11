Democrat Senator Michael Bennet Believes Biden Would Lose Against Trump: "Win it by a Landslide"

Michael Bennet has declared that President Joe Biden cannot win against former President Donald Trump running against him in the presidential elections. The Democrat leader politician has shared his claim upfront amid several questioning Biden's legitimacy to run for another tenure after the disastrous debate with Trump.

According to The Hill, Bennet explicitly called on the President to step aside and make way for a worthy leader to lead the party against the Republicans. Reporter Dana Bash tweeted that Bennet and Sherrod Brown think that the President is incapable of the next tenure. "I am told that Senators Michael Bennett, Sherrod Brown, and Jon Tester told colleagues in today’s Democratic caucus lunch that they do not believe that President Biden can win the election," she tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Referring to it, CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Bennet to verify it. To which he responded by saying, "Well, it’s true that I said that and I did say that behind closed doors and you guys and others asked whether I said it, and that is what I said,” he replied. “So, I figured I should come here and say it publicly."

When asked further, "Why do you think he can’t win in November?" The senator responded, "I just think this race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome if you care about the future of this country." Adding further he said, "Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House. So, for me, this isn’t a polling question. It’s not a question about politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country. And I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together, we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again," as he lauded Trump's preparedness.

Moreover when Collins asked, "So, you’re worried that your party is not just gonna lose the White House if Joe Biden is at the top of the ticket, but that you’re also going to lose both chambers of Congress?" as reported by Mediaite. Bennet answered, "I think that we could lose the whole thing." Questioning Biden's second term he added, "The White House in the time since that disastrous debate, I think, has done nothing to really demonstrate they have a plan to win this election, that they have a convincing plan to win in the battleground states where we have to win in order to win this election and they need to do that."

Biden's ability is being questioned with his unavoidably bad night on June 27 when he debated Trump. The constant running out of the chain of thoughts, mumbling, and lethargic reactions to Trump's response made the Democrat supporters more furious than ever. Not to forget, the presumptive contenders for POTUS 2024 are the oldest in the history of USA.