“Defend Yourself!”—Memphis Gun Club Helps Black Women and Children Gain Life-Saving Firearm Skills

The National African American Gun Association is dedicated to the mission of educating black women and children about firearm safety. The organisation that was founded in 2015 in Atlanta has managed to grow nationwide.

A chapter of the NAAGA is now reaching out to the black women and youth in Tennessee to spread awareness. The initiative based out of Memphis was started by former law enforcement officer Bennie Cobb. Cobb has also served as the commander of the Shelby county sheriff’s office’s SWAT team.

Cobb shared how more and more African Americans are getting “more in tune to gun ownership.” The former police officer noted the importance of training the youth about responsible gun ownership while pointing out that “guns are powerful tools.”

Philip Smith, who is the founder of NAAGA, shared how membership numbers saw a sudden increase after Trump was elected as the President for the first time.

Increased cases of police violence and mass shootings are some other factors that have contributed to more people joining the organization.

The organization that started in 2015 now has more than 100 chapters all over the United States. Bennie Cobb revealed that the members of the organisation are mostly women. He went on to share how most of these members joined the initiative to learn self-defense. Some even joined the organisation to help the youth in their community to learn about gun safety.

“There are more Black women who join our organization than Black men. That speaks to the structure of Black women within our community. Black women are becoming very empowered with firearms, and they are doing it in a positive way.” Philip Smith

National President, NAAGA pic.twitter.com/E5pcJJxcl7 — NAAGA (@naaganational) May 28, 2021

The Guardian reported that gun violence is a big concern in the city of Memphis. According to the report, black people incur a 4.2% higher risk of dying from gun violence than white people.

Katina Davis, who is one of the first members of the Memphis chapter, has played a major role in the community by spreading awareness after becoming a member herself. “If I’m not telling my grandbabies about safety, I don’t even bring [her firearm] out around them,” Davis said.

NAAGA’s main aim is to teach teach “people how to defend themselves.” The organization holds events that even 6-year-olds are allowed to attend. “I try to get the kids to go so they can know when you are with your friend in the house and they play with guns, you [need] to go home,” Katina Davis noted.

One Unit ………One People This is what family looks like at The

National African American Gun Association Redstone Firearms in Southern California at the Range with AR15’s. pic.twitter.com/Ip0ssQbjIj — NAAGA (@naaganational) April 19, 2021

Davis shared how the kids usually get treated to a nice meal after they sit through a lesson. She shared how the meal helps the children relax but serves as a way to reinforce what they have learned.

“We want all people to know how to defend themselves,” Cobb said while talking about the organization’s mission. He added how the NAAGA is a way to ensure that people know “how to protect themselves” if it comes down to it.