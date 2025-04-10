Death Row Inmate’s Most Bizarre Last Meal Requests—Cheeseburgers, Dirt, and More

From Ted Bundy to Gary Gilmore, some of the notorious criminals who faced execution for their crimes had some strange last meal requests. There were some who refused to have a meal at all, while others wanted a feast. For most of us, it’s a decision we will never actually have to make. But in an unlike scenario, if you find yourself on death row, what would be your last meal request? Maybe a large pizza with some delish dips or maybe just some dessert you haven’t had in a long time?

For these criminals, the decision to choose their final meal was all too real, and they went through some bizarre options.

Ted Bundy

Let’s start with the infamous Ted Bundy, one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, who committed at least 30 murders from 1974 to 1978. However, when it came to choosing his final meal, he didn’t want any. However, he was provided with a standard death row meal, which included a medium-rare steak, hash browns, eggs, toast with butter and jam, and beverages like tea, coffee, and milk.

Serial killer fact of the day: Ted Bundy did not request a last meal so he was given the default option in the state of Florida – medium rare steak, over-easy eggs, juice, coffee, and toast with butter and jam. He did not eat a single bite #truecrime #author #research pic.twitter.com/bvuO6RrDay — Haley Newlin, Author, MFA👻💀✍🏻 (@HaleyNewlin22) June 24, 2021

Gary Gilmore

Gary Gilmore was on death row for robbing and killing two men at a petrol station in Utah back in 1976. He was sentenced to death by firing squad. Before his execution, he requested a large last meal, which consisted of hard-boiled eggs, one hamburger, a baked potato, and a few cups of coffee. Gilmore also requested three shots of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Gary Carl Simmons Jr.

Another notorious criminal, Gary Carl Simmons Jr., was sentenced to death in 1997 for dismembering a body with his butcher’s knife and then scattering the remains in a gator-infested lake. His crime earned him the nickname “The Butcher.” In 2012, before his execution by lethal injection, he asked for one of the largest meals in death row history, containing a whopping 29,000 calories.

His feast included two pizzas, a super-size order of McDonald’s fries with extra ketchup and mayonnaise, one family-size pack of Doritos nacho cheese flavor, 8-oz jalapeño nacho cheese, 4 oz of sliced jalapeños, ten 8-oz packs of Parmesan cheese, ten 8-oz. packs of ranch dressing, two pints of strawberry ice cream, two large strawberry shakes and finally two 20-oz cherry Cokes to wash down all these food.

4. Gary Carl Simmons, Jr., was convicted of the 1996 murder of Jeffery Wolfe. For his last meal, he requested a 29,000-calorie meal consisting of pizza, Doritos, Mcdonald’s fries, strawberry shakes, and ice cream. pic.twitter.com/cENfJ5hFmE — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 19, 2024

Peter Kürten

“The Vampire of Düsseldorf” was known for this terrifying nickname and a series of sexual assaults and murders in the late 1920s that haunted the city. In April 1931, before his execution, he requested to have Wiener schnitzel, fried potatoes, and a bottle of white wine as his last meal. According to The Drink Business, the notorious serial killer even went for seconds!

Thomas J Grasso

We can’t skip Grasso while talking about large final meals. He faced his death sentence in 1995 for strangling an 85-year-old woman to death with Christmas tree lights. His final meal request included two dozen steamed mussels spilled open like coin purses, two dozen steamed clams, a double cheeseburger from Burger King, six barbecue spare ribs, two milkshakes, a tin of SpaghettiOs with meatballs, half a pumpkin pie and strawberries and cream.

According to Matter Monthly, he reportedly complained about not getting his SpaghettiOs. “I did not get my SpaghettiOs. I got spaghetti. I want the press to know about this,” he said.

Allen Lee Davis

Allen Lee Davis, convicted of murdering a pregnant woman, was executed in 1999. Before he died, he requested six-oz fried clams, half a pound of fried shrimps, lobster tail, half a loaf of garlic bread, fried potatoes, and 32-oz of A&W root beer to wash down the seafood banquet.

Victor Feguer

Probably the most strange final meal request was from Victor Harry Feguer, who killed a doctor in 1960 after luring him to his home under the pretense of an emergency situation. Before being executed by hanging, he asked for one single olive. As per reports, he told the prison guards that he hoped an olive tree would grow from his grave as a “sign of peace.”