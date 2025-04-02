Death Penalty for Brian Thompson’s Killer? Here’s What US Attorney General Pam Bondi Said!

US Attorney General Pam Bondi wants Luigi Mangione to receive the death penalty. Mangione is a prime suspect in the case of the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. Luigi was arrested five days after the CEO was shot to death in Manhattan.

Luigi Mangione, 26, studied Computer Science at the University of Pennsylvania. His classmates from the program have also described him as “super normal.” He also went to the Gilman School in Baltimore before attending an Ivy League university.

Reports claim that Mangione comes from an influential family in Baltimore. He was arrested at a McDonalds after the shocking death of Brian Thompson. The UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot to death in front of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

The murderer was reported to be wearing a mask and fled the scene on a bike after shooting at Thompson. The police found Lugi in possession of multiple fake IDs, several guns, and bullets when he was arrested. The strangest was a letter that was addressed to the FEDS that spoke about how the “parasites” in the insurance business “had it coming.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed where the Department of Justice stands when it comes to Luigi’s case. “Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children,” she began.

Bondi noted how the murder was “premeditated” and a “cold-blooded assassination,” which left America “shocked.” She also labelled the murder as an “act of political violence.”

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case,” Pam Bondi stated. She also pointed out how this would align with Trump’s agenda to “Make America Safe Again.”

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi is directing prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione. They’re making an example out of him to discourage anyone else from rising up against the CEO class. Luigi’s innocent until proven guilty & has the right to a fair trial. pic.twitter.com/C92cuiUU7O — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) April 1, 2025

Mangione is facing murder charges at the federal and state levels. The state charges might end up giving him a lifetime of imprisonment, but the federal charges could give him the death penalty.

Donald Trump’s recent executive order has also affected the case. The President’s recent order encourages looking at the death penalty as an option for “all crimes of a severity demanding its use.”

Mangione’s legal defense saw a hike in donations after the order was signed. His GiveSendGo fundraiser showed a donation of $11,000, where the donor noted that the death penalty is not something that should be “politicized.”

The same donor claimed the “severe infringement” might lead to Luigi’s right to a fair trial being disrupted. “Particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted,” they added.

Luigi Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo: “Luigi’s right to a fair trial is being infringed upon because he’s not being afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty…Also his rights were violated due to an illegal search and seizure.” pic.twitter.com/nTz9aBFLYN — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) February 21, 2025

Luigi’s defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo addressed the overwhelming amount of donations coming her client’s way. She shared how her client has been made aware of the donations and appreciates the “outpouring” support. “My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him,” the attorney added.

Luigi’s New York state trial starts first, according to a report by Fox 10. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in all the charges regarding the case. The last time the 26-year-old appeared in court was on Feb. 21, 2025.