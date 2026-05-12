Trump’s Homeland Security Task Force Scores Major Win as DEA-China Probe Exposes Deadly Fake Pill Operation Across the U.S.

A probe by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) with support and coordination from the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Public Security has led to a Chinese citizen and a Las Vegas resident facing charges over their alleged involvement in a plan to bring large quantities of the potent synthetic opioid protonitazene into the United States and sell it as fake prescription pills.

Per the press release published on the Attorney’s Office website, the court documents suggest that around September 2024, Jia Guo, aka “idmaster 21”, “imyourBDOguy”, and “OXY GUY” of China, and Seven Schmidt, aka “Vegas” of Nevada, ran a dr*g trafficking organization. It sourced protonitazene overseas and transported it into the U.S. for distribution.

HSTF: Chinese National and Las Vegas Man Charged in Scheme to Import Deadly Synthetic Opioid into US “This case shows why President Trump’s Homeland Security Task Force matters,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for @USAO_SDFL. “The indictment alleges that a… pic.twitter.com/JOHTtOhNHY — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 11, 2026

The release adds that Guo allegedly managed the illegal purchase and the transport of protonitazene from China to co-conspirators, which also included a partner from Miami-Dade County. Authorities said the associate allegedly used pill-making machines to produce fake pills that were later supplied to drug dealers across the United States.

Investigators also claim Schmidt arranged large shipments of the fake pills and sent them from South Florida to Nevada using the U.S. Postal Service. For the unversed, Protonitazene, which is used in the production of fake pills, is said to be stronger than fentanyl. A small quantity of 200 grams can potentially produce hundreds of thousands of pills.

Reflecting on the incident, U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida stated that the case underscores the importance of Trump’s Homeland Security Task Force. He acknowledged the indictment allegations about a China-based supplier and a domestic distributor partnered to smuggle a potent synthetic opioid into the country and produce counterfeit pills for nationwide distribution.

He also warned that the pills were designed to look similar to legitimate medication but could be deadly even in small amounts. “If you use South Florida as a gateway to import synthetic opioids, make counterfeit pills, or profit from addiction, you will face federal prosecution. The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” he said.

In addition, Special Agent in Charge David L. King of the DEA Asia Pacific Division lauded the joint investigation with China’s Ministry of Public Security, adding that it highlights the DEA Asia Pacific Division’s continued efforts to protect lives in the United States by targeting criminal networks involved in the spread of dangerous synthetic opioids nationwide.

He added, “We commend the Chinese Ministry of Public Security for their thorough and swift investigative work on this case, which was initially presented at the February 2026 Bilateral Drug Enforcement Intelligence Working Group, hosted by the DEA Asia Pacific Division in Colorado.”

Special Agent in Charge Miles Aley of the DEA, Miami Field Division, also heaped praise, insisting it was the “very definition” of the agency and of officers working in partnership to bring “these criminals to justice.” She also noted how lives will be protected because of their joint effort.