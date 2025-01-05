David Schwimmer Revisits a Scary ‘Friends’ Memory Involving Matt LeBlanc

The cult favorite American series Friends needs no introduction. The sitcom acquired a massive fanbase across the globe and continues to resonate with the audience long after its initial airing. From iconic dialogues to its evergreen star cast, Friends has cemented itself as one of the most important shows that defines pop culture. The show, which completed 30 years with Warner Bros. Television and Julien’s Auctions in September 2024, has a special place in everyone’s heart.

In recent news, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in the series, admitted that he received several opportunities throughout his career. Interestingly, the acclaimed actor who is all set for his upcoming second season of Disney+ and Hulu’s horror anthology revival Goosebumps (out January 10) revealed a spooky moment while filming ‘Friends’, where he genuinely got scared. It happened while David Schwimmer was filming a scene with Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey Tribbiani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Recalling the incident, Schwimmer stated, “During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of pratfall, and he dislocated his shoulder,”. “He went white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out.” He was the one who immediately said, “Cut, cut, cut” and recalled how it was a very frightening moment. Schwimmer further added that their team could not film that night and LeBlanc was rushed to the hospital. Furthermore, Schwimmer admitted that despite the legendary Halloween episode of “Friends”, he as an actor could never explore the dark and horror potential of him.

Moreover, Schwimmer opened up in the interview with EW on why he chose to do the show; he admitted that he loved how “Goosebumps” tried different tones of horror. He added, “For me, what I love to do is to really kind of figure out, ‘Okay, what is the tone here? What is the tone of this project?’ Here, it’s horror within a certain audience. It’s geared toward a certain audience. There’s also comedy, there’s also action, and there’s also drama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

Goosebumps happens to be an adaptation of the popular series of children’s horror novels by R.L. Stine; the makers aren’t going to deliver it to the audience in the classic 90’s way. The new installment, which is being developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller with showrunner Hilary Winston, is divided into seasons. This version will witness David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Sam McCarthy as Anthony Brewer’s son, and Jayden Bartels as Anthony Brewer’s daughter.

As our beloved Ross steps in to be a part of another evergreen show, we cannot wait to see the magic of his craft on screen. Blending horror, comedy, and nail-biting drama, we are sure the new part of Goosebumps will be another banger show that will be remembered in the history of pop culture.