Date Night Alert! Madonna and Boyfriend Josh Popper Spend the Night at an Amazing Piano Recital

Madonna, 64, stunned fans as she was spotted with her new 29-year-old boyfriend, Josh Popper at a piano recital of the LaBeque Sisters.

As reported by Daily Mail, the two new lovebirds were out on a date night at an enchanting piano recital by the infamous French LaBeque Sisters comprised of Katia and Marielle LaBeque. The couple even had an opportunity to personally greet the sisters and their teenage children after the show was completed.

The Material Girl singer took to her Instagram Stories and posted pictures of her wearing quite the outfit. Madonna channeled her inner schoolgirl and stunned in a black blazer, flared black pants, a white shirt and a striped tie. She paired it off with black sunglasses to accessorize the outfit, and completed the look with her hair in pigtails. In her Stories, Madonna is observed walking hand-in-hand with her new beau as he followed close behind, gazing lovingly at her. Her boxer boyfriend Josh Popper, kept things classy and went with a white round-neck t-shirt and jeans and styled it with a black varsity jacket and hightops.

The DailyMail exclusively confirmed the relationship between the mega pop star and the boxer after Madonna split with her model ex-boyfriend, Andrew Darnell. Popper coaches one of Madonna's six children in boxing at his gym, which is where they first interacted with each other. The boxing coach even put up a post on Instagram with his friends that showed him standing with his arm around the pop icon's shoulder amid rumors of their romance. In his caption, he mentioned, "I got some good people in my life," insinuating that his now-girlfriend might be one of them.

The two are definitely not shy with PDA; in fact, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a sweet smooch on Madonna's story last month at a Purim party. She was dressed as Kween Esther and wore an all-black ensemble along with her date Popper, whom she was seen kissing while being all masked up. Madonna had captioned the photo "Killers who are partying."

To promote her ticket sales in Mexico, the La Isla Bonita singer recently posted a reel that featured her whole family and her beau in a wholesome moment during dinner time. They appeared to be feasting upon a nice plate of chicken while announcing her tour's ticket availability in Mexico. Toward the end of the video, her whole family shouts in excitement and joy upon hearing the news of visiting the new place. A quick snippet of Popper shows him joining in on the fun and excitement. It appears that he may be developing a close relationship with not just his 64-year-old girlfriend but also her family.