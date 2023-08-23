Kody and Robyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Criticized for Their Parenting of 7-Year-Old Daughter Ariella

Reality TV couple Kody and Robyn Brown from the show Sister Wives are facing backlash and criticism over their parenting decisions, particularly concerning their youngest daughter, Ariella. The couple has been called out by viewers for allowing Ariella, who is seven years old, and continues to use a pacifier. Throwback clips from the season 18 premiere, which aired on August 20, showed Ariella with a pacifier in her mouth, sparking outrage among fans.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments expressing concern and judgment over parenting choice. According to The U.S. Sun, one Twitter user wrote, "Yeesh, still showing Ari with the pacifier in the flashbacks." Another comment read, "So shameful! Not good parenting." This isn't the first time Kody and Robyn have faced criticism for this issue. Last year, they were labeled as "lazy" parents for allowing Ariella, then almost six, to use a pacifier.

The criticism stems from concerns about the potential effects on Ariella's health and development. Some viewers pointed out that prolonged pacifier use can impact speech development and the formation of mouth muscles required for clear speech.

In a previous season, Kody and Robyn revealed that Ariella often dictated her own bedtimes, sometimes staying up until midnight or even all night. This revelation led to further criticism, with some viewers suggesting that establishing a regular sleep schedule is essential for a child's well-being and development.

Robyn, who is Kody's only remaining wife, has three older children from her previous marriage: Dayton, 23, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18. With Kody, she shares two children: Solomon, 11, and Ariella. In addition to the parenting controversy, the Sister Wives season 18 premiere also showcased tensions within the family dynamic. Kody's ex-wife Christine, who recently split from him, made her feelings about Kody known during a scene where she visited another ex-wife, Janelle, in her new apartment. The women discussed Kody's behavior, with Christine expressing her relief at no longer being married to him.

Christine's candid remark, "I'm not married to him anymore, it's so freaking awesome," resonated with viewers who have followed the complex relationships and dynamics portrayed on the show. As controversies and personal revelations continue to unfold on Sister Wives, fans are engaging in passionate discussions about the family's choices and interactions. The show's ability to spark conversations and debates about parenting, relationships, and personal growth remains a significant aspect of its ongoing appeal to viewers.

Kody Brown sits down with ex Christine Brown on the season 18 premiere of “Sister Wives" pic.twitter.com/Inc3pXvdIC — E! News (@enews) August 21, 2023

The recent premiere on Sunday, August 20, sparked several controversies as Cody Brown responded in a confession that he gets frustrated when anyone in his family plays the victim. Users online trashed his statement and called him insensitive and a gaslighter. Twitter user Ms.One-Two tweeted, "Just watched Sister Wives season 18:1 and I'm just absolutely trying not to say anything bad about Kody. I really want to give those women a hug."

