Could Harry Styles Show Up at Taylor Swift’s Wedding? New Details Ignite Speculation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their upcoming wedding, and some reports suggest that Harry Styles, Swift’s ex, might attend the party.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has released a confirmed guest list yet, but a source has given some information to US Weekly. They revealed, “The guest list grew, so the ceremony and private gatherings associated with the wedding [will be split between the venues].”

🚨DATE CONFIRMED 👰‍♀️🤵💍 ET, a highly trusted source used by Taylor’s representative has just confirmed the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for July 3rd in New York! Rule: No phones! IT’S COMING! pic.twitter.com/VSUo4ZXBDs — Leaks About Pop World (@leaks_aboutpop) April 10, 2026

They also stated that the couple invited about 150 guests for the wedding, adding, “It won’t be a huge wedding, but there will be many celebrities.”

The outlet also noted Swift’s prominent friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Zoë Kravitz. Kravitz has reportedly been dating Harry Styles since 2025, which has led to speculation that Styles could also attend.

Not only him, but his One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, has also dropped hints that he would be there, as reported by The Sun US.

According to She Knows, Swift and Styles dated from October 2012 to January 2013. Some reports also claim that her song “I Knew You Were Trouble” was based on her relationship with Styles.

Previously, insiders even told Closer Online UK, “Taylor swears up and down that she doesn’t mind that Zoe is dating Harry, but she’s also not going to put herself, or Travis, in an uncomfortable position.”

According to The Sun US, Swift might break tradition by not having any official bridesmaids. An insider claimed, “Those in Taylor’s inner circle said she didn’t want to pick and choose between her close friends — but everyone suspects it is because she wants to make sure all eyes are on her.”

The wedding date is set for July 3, and the wedding location would be 1989-coded, as reported by Marie Claire.

A few days back, the source from US Weekly also stated how Swift wanted a wedding with traditional elements.

It would include “Taylor’s dad walking her down the aisle and all the classic touches, like the father-daughter and mother-son dances.”

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They also added, “Taylor loves those emotional, meaningful moments, and Travis [is] on the same page.”

As reported by People, Styles and Swift had a brief relationship, and they met at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards. They also made public appearances at many places together and even went on a Caribbean vacation.

However, Swift reportedly left the vacation on her own, sparking breakup rumors. Regarding their relationship, a source had even told People, “No one is taking it seriously.”

Later, Styles discussed his relationship with Swift with Rolling Stone. Here, he thanked Swift for their time together and stated, “Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong.”