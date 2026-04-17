Corey Lewandowski Exits DHS After Kristi Noem Departure Amid Reports Of A “Reign Of Terror”

Corey Lewandowski has departed from his role as a special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), weeks after former Secretary Kristi Noem was reassigned, according to recent reports.

According to NBC News, Lewandowski served as a special government employee acting as the de facto chief of staff for Noem. A department spokesperson confirmed the news of his departure after being questioned about his role.

“Mr. Lewandowski no longer has a role at DHS,” the spokesperson said.

The New York Times reports that Lewandowski, the rumored boyfriend of Noem, asserted authority within the department during his tenure but ultimately left the role. The news comes weeks after Noem was reportedly asked to step down and reassigned as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.”

President Donald Trump announced the reassignment on Truth Social, writing, “Noem will be moving to serve as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere, which we are announcing Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

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Trump named Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin as Noem’s replacement. Mullin began serving as DHS secretary on March 31.

According to sources, Noem faced questioning from Democrats on Capitol Hill over the alleged misuse of government funds for ads promoting deportation policies. Sen. John Kennedy said Trump was “not a happy camper” after Noem sought congressional approval for the ad after it had already aired.

Lewandowski, 52, was described by insiders as having made working conditions difficult for DHS staff. Reports said he walked through department corridors checking nameplates on empty desks, leaving employees anxious about proving their attendance.

Some staff left Post-it notes on their desks with explanations such as “In a meeting” or “In the restroom.”

Insiders described the work environment under Lewandowski as a “reign of terror,” alleging he tightly controlled operations, abruptly dismissed employees and created a hostile atmosphere.

Noem and Lewandowski’s alleged affair, despite both being married, has been in the media for months. However, the former South Dakota governor and Trump’s ex-campaign manager have consistently denied any personal involvement, rather than sharing a cordial and professional relationship.

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According to Nicki Swift, members of Congress claimed the alleged affair was an “open secret,” with several online users claiming they felt like the two were married. Yet, Republican supporters on X have strongly denied the claims, calling them “total garbage and a disgusting lie.”

Furthermore, Lewandowski’s abrupt departure comes at a time when the foundation of Trump’s administration appears to be crumbling. With Noem’s exit, reports suggest are being raised about the future of another key Cabinet member, Tulsi Gabbard.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly recently suggested that the eighth Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard, could be the next official to leave after Noem.

Speaking on NewsNation on March 18, the host claimed she has “lost all credibility” and might not work alongside Trump much longer. However, there has been no official confirmation about the speculation.

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Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons will leave his role on May 13, DHS Secretary Mullin confirmed on April 16.

“He revitalized an agency that had not been allowed to carry out its duties for four years. Because of his leadership, American communities are safer. We wish him well in his next role in the private sector. His final day will be May 31, 2026,” Mullin said.