Conditions Under Which U.S. Military Leaders Can Refuse Donald Trump’s Orders During the Iran War

Donald Trump has unilaterally extended the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, hoping the countries can negotiate successfully. With the Strait of Hormuz still blocked, the tensions do not appear to be easing.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Trump said, “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But, you know, we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go.”

If there is no deal, Trump declared the U.S. will resume strikes on Iranian targets. When it comes to a peace deal, Trump said, “Well, I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time.” He said that Iran has the choice to negotiate.

The madman schtick is now more counterproductive than ever. Iran will read this as just more bluster and knows that US blowing up power plants would make the war even more of a disaster for US and Trump himself… It would do nothing to secure the HEU, open the Strait, or end… https://t.co/O7ewXg9TQE — Phil Gordon (@PhilGordonDC) April 19, 2026

In an attempt to pressure Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, Trump earlier posted a warning to end a “whole civilization,” sparking both fear and outrage. He posted on Truth Social, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The post further read, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end.”

Many feared Trump’s plans for Iran, and it stirred several conversations about whether he could order a nuclear strike. Officials typically do not challenge presidential orders; however, if they deem the orders illegal, they have the right to refuse.

TRUMP GOES LIVE ON CNBC TO TALK ABOUT THE IRAN WAR Here are the key takeaways: 1. Iran is sending representatives to negotiate with JD Vance in Pakistan. 2. Trump says he has no plans to extend the ceasefire which expires in 36 hours. 3. If no deal is reached, the US will… https://t.co/ShgskuxHnV pic.twitter.com/UNJ4nsahYb — Milk Road Macro (@MilkRoadMacro) April 21, 2026

According to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, U.S. military personnel and generals may refuse orders they deem illegal. There are multiple steps in the chain of command in case Trump considers launching a nuclear attack. If he decides to launch a nuclear attack, he will have to issue a directive to senior Pentagon officials. They will then verify Trump’s identity via code exchange.

After this, the directive will move to the U.S. Strategic Command before handing over to the on-field military personnel. Meanwhile, the Vice President may act with the cabinet by declaring the president unfit to make such decisions. This could temporarily remove the president from office. A lot will go into consideration before a nuclear attack comes to fruition.

Before the strikes on Iran, six Democratic lawmakers urged the U.S. military personnel to refuse the president’s commands. They asked the military officers not to give up on the ship: “Now, more than ever, the American people need you.” Trump labeled this as “seditious behavior at the highest level.”

Earlier, a MAGA influencer, Tucker Carlson, urged White House officials to say no to the president. He also asked the military officers to stand up against the potential use of nuclear weapons. He said, “Now it’s time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no.”