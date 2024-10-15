Comedian Says 'Die-Hard' Trump Supporter 'Viciously Assaulted' Him Over a Joke: "I Got Jumped..."

A recent incident has thrust comedian Patrick W. Cutler into the spotlight. Cutler, known for his viral Napolean Dynamite impersonations on TikTok, revealed he was ‘viciously assaulted’ by a ‘die-hard Trump supporter’ in Dallas, Texas, over a joke that didn’t sit well with his alleged assailant. Sharing his ordeal on social media, Cutler expressed fear for his life and announced his decision to stop creating videos in the wake of the attack. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cutler detailed the violent altercation. "I got jumped outside a bar tonight, and physically assaulted in Dallas, Texas. More details to come…for the time...I have decided to quit making videos."

As per RawStory, in another tweet, Cutler added, "There is an actual Napoleon Dynamite assault tape from tonight. I have personally decided to move on with my life. I would like to appreciate everyone’s support and God Bless.” Later on, he tweeted, "I was viciously assaulted last night...in downtown Dallas, Texas for simply making a joke he didn’t like. I have video evidence of it, but have decided not to release it at this time for fear of my own life."

As per The Guardian, this isn’t the first time a comedian has faced backlash, or even threats, over political jokes involving former President Donald Trump. A while ago, German comedian Sebastian Hotz, known for his satirical persona 'El Hotzo,' lost his job over a controversial joke about Trump. Hotz had posted a series of tweets that seemed to mock an assassination attempt on Trump, including a quip that the attempt was like a bus that 'unfortunately, just missed.' While the tweets were soon deleted, the damage was already done.

Hotz’s remarks ignited outrage, particularly among Trump supporters and political figures. Wolfgang Kubicki, a high-ranking member of Germany’s parliament, even called for a criminal investigation into Hotz’s comments, stating that they were not appropriate and could incite violence. In another tweet, back then, Hotz remarked, “Absolutely no one forces anybody to sympathize with fascists – you can do without it without the slightest consequences.” The fallout led to Hotz being dismissed as a co-host on a public radio show, with the broadcaster condemning his remarks as 'not compatible with the values for which RBB stands.'

The controversy surrounding Hotz deepened when Elon Musk, who has publicly endorsed Trump for president, entered the scene. Musk highlighted an older tweet from Hotz, in which the comedian responded to a tweet Musk had made about his own potential death. Musk's intervention, tagging Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked an even wider debate about free speech, media, and government funding. In response, Hotz mocked, “Just imagine: the richest man in the world tags the chancellor over a dumb tweet of yours...”