Cis Woman Thrown Out of Hotel’s Bathroom After Being Mistaken for a Man—Guard Demanded She ‘Prove’ Her Gender

An altercation that occurred at the Liberty Hotel in Boston involving a same sex couple is making headlines. Ansley Baker and her girlfriend, Liz Victor, were visiting the Kentucky Derby party when the incident took place. The altercation reportedly took place between the couple and a security guard at the Liberty Hotel on May 2.

In an interview, the couple recalled how a security guard approached them in the restroom of the hotel while accusing one of them of being a non-biological woman. The couple told CBS how the hotel staff then went on to accuse Ansley of being a male while claiming that she did not belong in the women’s restroom.

Both Ansley and Liz are biological females who identify as the same. “All of a sudden, there was banging on the door,” Ansley shared. She recalled how she hastily pulled her shorts up and did not even get a chance to tie them up before getting out of the stall.

“One of the security guards was there telling me to get out of the bathroom, that I was a man in the women’s bathroom,” Barker told the outlet. She went on to note how she cleared out the confusion by telling the guard that she was a woman. The couple alleged that Ansley was then escorted out of the restroom by the security personnel.

While she was forcefully removed from the space, several women waiting in the line to use the restroom insulted her and accused her of being a “creep.” Matters escalated even more after the guard demanded to see the couple’s ID to prove their gender. What followed was a heated argument that ended up with the couple getting kicked out of the hotel.

The Liberty Hotel gave an official statement to CBS, claiming that the couple had gotten violent during their exchange. “An incident occurred at the Boston Liberty Hotel on Saturday, May 3 where several women alerted security of two adults sharing a bathroom stall,” the statement read.

The statement accused the couple of sharing one bathroom stall and disregarding the rules of the establishment. The women were also accused of getting physically violent with the security guard while making their way out of the restroom. “It was then that they were removed from the premises,” the hotel claims in the statement.

In the statement, the hotel also cleared the air for any possible claims of it being hostile towards the LGBTQ + community. The statement noted that the hotel is “an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a place where everyone is welcome and celebrated.”

Ansley and Liz have strongly stood their ground by noting that they were not in the same stall. According to a report from The Guardian, the security officer involved in the incident was “suspended from their position immediately.”