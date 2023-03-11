Chrissy Teigen Debuts Red Hair and a Chic Layered Cut

Chrissy Teigen is a redhead now! She posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, March 8 showing off her new look. "Breaking news: woman gets new hair color," she captioned the post. In a short clip of her stylist touching up her freshly-dyed tresses, shared to Instagram, it's clear that Chrissy not only added a head-full of red highlights but also cut her waist-length hair into a shoulder-grazing lob. Wearing a pink, blue, and yellow patterned silk robe, she styled her new mane in choppy layers with a middle part and finished off her beauty look with glowing skin and a glossy pink lip. Not only had she had her lengths dyed, but Chrissy has also removed her extra long extensions for a more natural chest-length cut. This, as well as the color, ofc, is very reminiscent of Geri Halliwell – aka Ginger Spice's – gingerbread hair circa the mid-90s.

She also tagged her glam team, which included hair stylist Rikke Gajda, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and colorist Matt Rez. Rez was responsible for Kendall Jenner's copper dye job during Milan Fashion Week last year, according to Daily Mail and he was among the first to compliment her new look, which he called "gorgeous." The comments section of Chrissy's post was quickly flooded with compliments. Her husband John Legend wrote, "gorgeous" alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin told the model, "I love it so much."

Teigen’s hair revamp isn’t the only life update she’s gushed about lately. The food enthusiast gave birth to daughter Esti with Legend, 44, on January 13. The newborn is the couple’s rainbow baby, as she was born nearly three years after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with her late son, Jack. Legend and Teigen are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, who couldn’t be more thrilled to have a new sibling. “We weren’t sure how they would take it,” the Ordinary People singer explained during an interview with E! News, which was posted on February 2. “I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant.”

However, everything fell into place after Esti made her entrance into the world. “But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her,” Legend gushed. “They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”

A few days prior, the Chrissy’s Court alum shared a family photo that also included Legend and Miles. “Next goal – all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” she joked in the caption of the March 2 social media post.