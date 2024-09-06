Chris Hayes Claims Donald Trump Wants to Label Kamala Harris a ‘Dumb Black Woman’ Over and Over Again

Former President Donald Trump has been on a relentless verbal offensive against Vice President Kamala Harris following her presidential nomination. His recent attacks on Harris show his habit of turning debates into personal feuds. Several political figures have also requested him to stick to policy-related criticism. MSNBC host, Chris Hayes, also recently argued that Trump cannot find a proper line of attack against Harris and hence often resorts to dropping a "really gross" comment about her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rebecca Noble

As reported by HuffPost, Hayes said, “All he wants to do is talk about Kamala Harris’ race, gender, and identity, but that’s really gross, and people don’t like it." He added, “Some part of him...understands it’s not the winning attack on her." The host believes that Trump’s real intention is to repeatedly label Harris "a dumb Black woman." He slammed, “It’s gross, and I think it’s offensive to folks, and I think even people who don’t necessarily consider themselves particularly dyed-in-the-wool progressives recognize it for what it is, and I do think it really has confounded him.”

Recently, Trump took a jab at Harris's Time Magazine cover, claiming that he’s more good-looking than her. This came after he had called her 'beautiful' during a conversation with Elon Musk. As reported by ABC News, Trump said, "Don't ever call a woman beautiful, because that'll be the end of your political career...But I say that I am much better looking. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala." He added, "They said, 'No, her biggest advantage is that she's a beautiful woman.' I'm going, huh? I never thought of that. I'm better looking than she is."

Earlier, at a press event held at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump claimed that he has every right to insult his Democratic rival, justifying his lack of respect for her. Trump said, "I think I am entitled to personal attacks. I do not have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president. And I think it is very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good or bad– I mean, she certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird. 'He's weird.'"

"She's not -- she's not smart. I don't believe she loves our country. Some people say, 'Oh, why don't you be nice?' But they're not nice to me. They want to put me in prison. They don't want me to be a little bit nasty." Trump continued. He was then asked about whether his jabs at Harris might backfire, diminishing his appeal among suburban women, moderates, and independent voters. Trump said, "No, I think that I think relatively to what they're doing and how radical they are and how, in many ways, how sick they are, I think I'm doing a very calm campaign. I mean, we're here. There's no shouting."