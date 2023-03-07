Cher Teams up With Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards for Two New Albums

Cher is making music again, and this time she has a little help from her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards. The iconic singer recently revealed that she is going to England to record two albums, and some of the songs she will be recording are ones that Edwards gave her. In an interview with E! News, Cher gushed about Edwards, saying he is a producer and a writer who does everything, and she is pretty excited about their collaboration.

Cher, who is 76 years old, is one of the most successful and influential singers in music history. She has been active in the music industry for over six decades, and in 2020, Billboard reported that she reached a personal record by selling over 100 million records worldwide. She is known for her powerful voice, her unique fashion sense, and her ability to reinvent herself constantly. Cher has released numerous hit songs throughout her career, including Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time, and Strong Enough.

As reported by Vulture, Cher's last album, Dancing Queen, was released in 2018 and was a tribute to the music of ABBA. The album received positive reviews from critics and fans alike and debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, Cher has been working on new music, and fans have been eagerly waiting for her next project.

In her recent interview, Cher didn't reveal much about her new music, but she did say that she is excited about the songs that Edwards gave her. Edwards is a rising star in the music industry, and he has worked with numerous artists, including Usher, Chris Brown, and Big Sean. He is also a member of the rap group Almighty SSO.

Cher and Edwards began dating in 2022, and their relationship has been the subject of much media attention. There is a 40-year age gap between them, with Cher being 76 and Edwards being 36, as per People. However, the couple seems to be going strong, and they have not let the age difference get in the way of their love.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet in November 2022. She added that her family members had met Edwards and said that he treats her like a "queen."

Cher's upcoming albums will be her first new music in several years, and fans are eagerly anticipating their release. Cher has always been known for her ability to reinvent herself, and it will be interesting to see what direction she takes with her new music. Cher has had an incredible career that has spanned over six decades, and she has become an icon in the music industry. She has won numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Academy Awards, and she has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her music has inspired countless artists, and her influence can be seen in many aspects of popular culture.