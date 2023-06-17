Chelsea Handler Disses 'Old Men' Al Pacino, Robert De Niro For Having Children At Their Age

Chelsea Handler is sharing her thoughts on the recent baby news concerning Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Men of considerable stature like Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have long been associated with a tradition of engaging in relationships with younger women despite their advanced age. However, their wealth and influence often foster a sense of entitlement, leading them to continue procreating. Apparently, Chelsea Handler strongly opposes these practices and holds a deep contempt for men who partake in them. Through her message, she emphasizes the perception of these individuals as unsettling and creepy old men, making her followers question and challenge such behavior.

In a recent Twitter video, the 48-year-old comedian addressed a pressing issue, stating, "There's a new epidemic sweeping [America], and no, it's not another virus." Handler emphasized that this epidemic revolves around "horny old men" who persistently continue to procreate, spreading their seed without restraint. Within the video, Handler prominently displayed images of four notable Hollywood celebrities – Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino and Elon Musk – and openly criticized them for their substantial number of offspring, reported Page Six.

"Don't even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn't like. They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children. Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as Murdoch or De Niro. He's not in his eighties but because of his personality, he may as well be. Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques. Horny old men - it's never worth the money." Handler said.

Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/3HxN3bYiIc — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 14, 2023

According to Marca, Musk stands at the forefront of the list, being the youngest among the four men mentioned, yet having the highest number of children, a total of 10. Recently, Pacino celebrated the arrival of his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Similarly, De Niro welcomed his seventh child with his 45-year-old partner Tiffany Chen. Murdoch has six children, and Baldwin has eight.

Notably, among these individuals, Musk openly acknowledges his intent to have as many children as possible, driven by his concern for an impending population collapse. It is worth noting that Musk's perspective excludes developing countries when discussing the population issue, which presents a contrasting viewpoint on the seriousness of overpopulation if these nations are taken into account.

According to US Weekly, Handler is not alone in expressing surprise over De Niro and Pacino's growing families. Amy Schumer also raised questions about the double standard that exists regarding men and women becoming parents at a later stage in life. "Everyone is like, 'Congrats!' If it was Jane Fonda, people would call the police. It is weird. It doesn't make me comfortable," during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the 42-year-old star humorously commented on the topic.

