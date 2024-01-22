Charlie Sheen Seeks Full Custody of Twins if Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Tests Positive for Drugs

In a recent turn of events, Charlie Sheen, the charismatic actor known for his role in Two and a Half Men, has filed for full custody of his 14-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, in a bid to take control of his ex-wife, Broke Mueller, fails a drug test. The legal maneuver comes as the latest development in the tumultuous relationship between Sheen and Mueller, marked by past addiction struggles and an ongoing custody battle. 58-year-old Sheen secured an emergency request that allows him to assume sole legal custody of the twins if Mueller, tests positive for drugs or alcohol. The court order outlines, "Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer, (2) within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless. Mueller's "custody/visitation will be terminated immediately following any positive test", with any "missed test will be considered a positive test."

The legal proceedings also require Mueller to provide information on her "regular, historic sources of controlled substances" to Sheen's attorney. While the details of the legal drama unfold, it is noteworthy that Sheen recently celebrated six years of sobriety. Mueller, on the other hand, voluntarily checked into a rehab clinic in 2019. Sheen commented on the situation, asserting, “Brooke is currently tucked away, (yet again!) for the umpteen billionth time, seeking the help she needs. Between myself, and the boys’ two amazing sets of Grandparents, we continue to seamlessly love shelter and protect Bob and Max, from the haphazard choices and unsightly behavior their mom refuses to extinguish once and for all.” He further added, “These wonderful boys need their mom ... and hopefully one day soon, they will finally have one ... until then, on every front we got this.”

As per Marca, in a statement on December 11, Sheen revealed, "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now." This statement indicated the complexities of co-parenting, especially when one parent is struggling with personal problems. The legal dynamics between Sheen and Mueller have taken center stage, with an emergency request granted to Sheen without his ex-wife's response. The conditions set by the court reflect the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the importance of a stable and substance-free environment for the well-being of the twins.

A source as per Daily Mail revealed, “Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are co-parenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu. Brooke has a good relationship with Denise [Richards] as well.” This latest development comes on the heels of Sheen's assertion just a month ago that he is a "single father" now. The intricacies of their custody arrangement have been a longstanding issue, with the recent emergency request signaling a renewed attempt by Sheen to secure full custody, contingent on Mueller's ability to maintain sobriety.

