Charlie Sheen Publically Begs Twitter CEO, Elon Musk to Restore His Blue Twitter Checkmark

Charlie Sheen publically begged Twitter CEO, Elon Musk to restore his blue Twitter checkmark, according to New York Post. The Two and a Half Men actor lost his official verification badge after Twitter purged the legacy verified accounts that refused to pay for Twitter Blue, Musk’s $8-dollar-a-month subscription service. Sheen took to his Twitter account and posted a public message, where he wrote, "dear @elonmusk i’m sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. I’m certain you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one. now, may i please have my blue check back? it would mean a lot to me. thank you in advance, sincerely - c sheen"

Sheen knowingly referenced Musk’s 400-foot tall SpaceX Starship in his tweet as a 'fancy rocket,' which exploded after taking off in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. According to officials, the Starship is designed as the world’s most powerful rocket which will be capable of scooting people to the moon and Mars. Musk gave an equally sarcastic reply to Sheen's tweet, and he wrote, "I feel your pain."

I feel your pain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

Musk had agreed to cover the costs for Twitter Blue for a few popular accounts like Stephen King, LeBron James, and William Shatner, however, there was no indication that Sheen would be among that elite group.

The latest news, however, is that Sheen's Blue checkmark has reappeared on his account. The Major League actor expressed his gratitude with a celebratory tweet. “Oh my! it’s like Xmas and my birthday all at once!” the actor tweeted just after 5 p.m., making sure to tag Musk in his tweet. “I’m flushed with gratitude. Rock Star move, good sir.”

The Twitter Blue controversy has been heavily discussed and criticized by the micro-blogging platform's users lately. The new regulations dictated by Musk require users to pay $8 per month for the highly coveted blue checkmark, reports Cineblend. A significant number of public figures, including A-list celebrities, were publically vocal about not planning to foot the fee but, in a surprise move, some of their blue checks were restored. The move came to pass since Musk is personally paying the bill for a select number of Hollywood celebrities. The controversy grew murkier when some of the dead celebrities on Twitter showcased the blue checks. This move received severe backlash from users and celebrities alike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong

Comedian and actor, Charlie Sheen was not the only one who publically begged for his blue checkmark to be restored. Steve Martin, the Only Murders in the Building star, also issued a tweet, addressing Musk. According to ET Canada, he tweeted, "I no longer have a blue check. But I would appreciate it if told me that you still see it. I really need this." Steve later deleted the tweet since his blue checkmark was restored just like Sheen's.