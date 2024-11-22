Charles And Diana Allegedly Never Made Love For 7 Years After Harry's Birth: "It Fizzled Out..."

Despite their tumultuous marriage, Prince Charles was once all over Princess Diana during the early days of their marriage. AA Channel 4 program, based on Diana's taped sessions with her voice coach, claimed that Charles was "all over Diana like a bad rash." However, the feelings fizzled out after the birth of Prince Harry, following which they didn't have sex for seven years.

The late Princess of Wales hired Peter Settelen from 1992 to 1993 to assist her with her public speaking voice. Diana, miserable in her marriage, found solace in Settelen and revealed how the couple went from having sex 'once every week' to not touching each other for years in the 1980s. She recalled first meeting Charles at a polo match, thinking, "I hadn't seen him in ages," as per Daily Mail.

Prince Charles,The Prince of Wales kissing Princess Diana at prizegiving after a polo match at Cirencester. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

Diana also highlighted that though initially she wasn't impressed with Charles, her feelings changed this time around. "He chatted me up, [he was all over me] like a bad rash; I thought...ehh! [pulls back, pulls face]." When the voice coach asked about her sex life with Charles, she openly said, "Once every three weeks, and then it fizzled out about seven years ago, maybe six."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈 𝑜𝒻 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓈 (@diana.princess.wales)

Naturally, the lack of intimacy irked Diana. In Christopher Andersen's biography, The King: The Life of Charles III, one of Charles' valets recalled seeing Diana "literally pursued" Charles "down hallways, up staircases, and from room to room," seeking an answer to his coldness and distant nature. "Why won't you sleep with me?" Diana asked her husband, who "had for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt to their sexual relationship," per Page Six.

This was after Harry's birth in 1984. Charles gave Diana a sarcastic response to her plea, "I don't know, dear. I think I might be gay." And from then on, the tensions that existed grew deeper. During one heated argument, Charles demanded that he be given the respect he "felt his position warranted," saying, "Do you know who I am?" Diana angrily snapped, "[You are a] f–king animal. You will never be King! William will succeed your mother. I will see to that."

Was the fairytale marriage fated to end from the very start? Look behind the veil into the frenzied days leading up to their wedding in a new episode of the CNN Original Series #DianaCNN, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT pic.twitter.com/eRWECWt9Q1 — CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2021

The stress was palpable in the royal household after this incident. One bodyguard recounted in Anderson's book, "The clashes between Diana and Charles were now so raw that "violence seemed inevitable." The officers in charge of protecting the royal family were deeply concerned that "in the heat of anger," anyone (God Forbid) could either commit suicide, homicide or both."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Historic Moments (@historic)

The fairytale wedding witnessed by millions of people ended up as one of the miserable union. Charles, who got involved with his friend Camilla Parker Bowles, was reportedly pressured by his father, Prince Philip, to choose Diana for she met the royal criteria. So when Diana learned about the reality of their relationship, the marriage succumbed to infidelity, heartbreak, and eventual divorce.