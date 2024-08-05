Celebrity Chef Recalls Jennifer Aniston's "Unexpected" 40th Bday Gift to Brad Pitt While Still Married

A famous celebrity chef took fans back in the time when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were a couple and shared a funny story on a podcast. Jamie Oliver, a 49-year-old chef and restaurateur, revealed on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova FM how he played a significant role in Aniston's 40th birthday present to her ex-husband (Brad) Pitt while they were still married.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rocket Weijers

"I actually was Brad Pitt's 40th birthday present from Jen," the chef told the hosts, adding that initially he thought it was some kind of a prank, "She phoned up and we put the phone down on her three times because we didn't believe it was her. So she had to go through her agent to my agent but I didn't really have an agent, so it took a bit of a while. But basically, we got flown. I just did it," per PEOPLE.

After finally getting a call fixed, he recollected the Friends alum asking him, "Would you cook for Brad? He's well into The Naked Chef and all that business like he watches it on TV and all that." And how could anyone say no to Aniston? Oliver immediately answered, "Absolutely, I'll do it for love because I love you guys."

He concluded, "They're both beautiful people. I haven't seen Brad for a while, but I saw Jen not so long ago a couple of weeks ago, and she's everything you would want her to be and more."

The 55-year-old actress was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, making their separation one of the most high-profile splits in the Hollywood industry. They were reportedly first introduced by their managers and secretly dated before finally tying the knot. But, unfortunately, their relationship succumbed to 'irreconcilable differences," which both partners said, unless something the media and fans weren't aware of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen and Brad (@anistonpitt)

Except for the reports of him cheating on her with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie whom he met on the sets of their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. After months and months of speculations, the former couple announced their separation in a joint statement, noting that the decision was mutual and was "not the result of any speculation reported by the tabloid media." Later, in a Vanity Fair interview, Aniston addressed the reports, saying, "He makes his choices. He can do — whatever. We're divorced, and you can see why."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Although the highlight of Oliver's career has been cooking for the former couple, he recalled in the interview that while he doesn't cook for celebs per se, unless "they're in the restaurant or if I'm asked and I love and admire someone, which was the case with Jen and Brad," "over the years, whether it's Oprah (Winfrey) or (Robert) De Niro or Brad Pitt all of that gang, you know, they are beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Oliver was on the show to promote his upcoming cookbook titled Simply Jamie, which is set to release in September 2024.