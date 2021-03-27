LATEST White House

27
Mar
2021

Jen Psaki Spars With Fox News' Peter Doocy 

25
Mar

Chris Wallace Calls Out President Biden For 'Reading Talking Points' At Press Conference

19
Mar

President Biden Doing 'Fine' After Repeatedly Falling On Air Force One Steps, Aides Say

18
Mar

Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President'

14
Feb

White House Press Aide TJ Ducklo Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

12
Feb

Press Aide For Joe Biden Allegedly Threatens 'Politico' Reporter In Phone Call: 'I Will Destroy You'

23
Jan

Joe Biden Tells Mexican President He Will Reverse Trump Administration's 'Draconian' Immigration Policies

18
Jan

Donald Trump Will Never Recover From Capitol Riots, Former White House Official Says

Donald Trump Reportedly Considering Pardon For Steve Bannon

15
Jan

Mike Pence Reportedly Calls & Congratulates Kamala Harris, Offers Assistance

Donald Trump Will Leave White House On Morning Of Joe Biden's Inauguration, Report Says

14
Jan

Donald Trump Called Mike Pence A 'Pu**y,' Report Says

12
Jan

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Gearing Up For 'Defiant' Final Week In Office

Melania Trump Says She's 'Disappointed And Disheartened' By Capitol Riot, Says Gossip & Accusations 'Shameful'

11
Jan

Donald Trump Won't Lower Flags For Officer Killed In Capitol Riots Or Reach Out To His Family, Report Says

08
Jan

White House Reportedly Under 'De Facto 25th Amendment' As Officials Ignore Donald Trump

Donald Trump Polling Advisers About Pardoning Himself, Questions Reportedly Now Go 'Beyond Idle Musings'

Donald Trump Concedes, Says Serving As President 'Has Been The Honor Of My Lifetime'

07
Jan

White House Counsel Warning Staffers That Donald Trump Could Be Charged With Treason, Report Says

06
Jan

Donald Trump Insists Election Was 'Stolen' In Video Message To Rioters: 'I Know How You Feel, But Go Home'

01
Jan

Donald Trump May Strike Iran To 'Go Out With A Boom,' Former National Security Official Warns

28
Dec
2020

White House Officials Reportedly Have No Idea What Donald Trump Will Do Next: 'It's A Bizarre Situation'

21
Dec

Mike Pence Told To Invoke 25th Amendment After Donald Trump Allegedly Discusses Martial Law

Donald Trump Reportedly Desperate As Advisers Refuse To Indulge 'Fantasy' That Election Was Stolen

20
Dec

Yale Psychiatrist Says Donald Trump Is 'Mentally Incapacitated,' Will Never Admit He Lost Election

