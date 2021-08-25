LATEST Karl-Anthony Towns

25
Aug
2021

Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns 'Solid' Amid Cheating, Marriage Rumors

24
Jun

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

27
May

Cedric Maxwell Urges Celtics To Trade Jaylen Brown For Karl-Anthony Towns Or Michael Porter Jr.

17
May

Celtics Should Only Trade Jaylen Brown For Damian Lillard Or Karl-Anthony Towns

29
Apr

Karl-Anthony Towns Should Be Celtics' 'Number One Target' In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Hardwood Houdini'

22
Apr

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Hornets For 'Massive Trade Package'

06
Mar

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade James Wiseman, Draymond Green & Three First-Rounders For Karl-Anthony Towns

