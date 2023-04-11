Cardi B Reacts to Controversial Video of Dalai Lama Asking Boy to Suck His Tongue: "This Is Insane"

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The Dalai Lama has recently come under fire after a video surfaced of him asking a young boy to "suck his tongue." The video, which was only recently made public, has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from rapper Cardi B. Less than 24 hours after the Dalai Lama issued an apology for the controversial video featuring a young boy, the 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter and implored individuals to educate their children on how to be vigilant against predators.

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children." wrote the rapper. "Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit[h] money, power [and] our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."

One person asked her to reconsider her use of the word "allow" in the context of minors who are defenseless. The rapper responded by writing "I don’t gotta watch my words...I know exactly wat I mean." She explained that right from the time of potty training kids, parents and guardians should tell them "DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit[h] you, and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy."

I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK… https://t.co/CDFhsXeO9f — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Following the tweet's release, the rapper faced considerable criticism from multiple social media users. A user responded with, "Have you ever admitted to drugging and stealing from men, then boasting about it on a global platform? Asking for a friend," while another ridiculed her by sharing a provocative photo and demanding an explanation. A third individual retorted, "Um, great message, wrong messenger."

Ever do you call drugging and robbing men? Then bragging about it on a world stage. Asking for a friend. 🤔🤔🤔 — My pronouns are Nor / Mal (@MurphhDirt) April 11, 2023

Cardi exposed a fan on social media who repeatedly DM'd her, while also making derogatory comments about her being a "predator" in the public comments section. She posted screenshots of the messages as proof, as per Meaww.

Bitches be in the comments saying shot for attention……but on the DMs be like …… pic.twitter.com/9Beb9OB1jX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

According to Daily Mail, she also took to Instagram Live to defend herself once again, stating, "So I put my tweet up and now people wanna come at me like b***h you're the wrong messenger. You rob and drug men. Listen, listen, listen, y'all not gonna keep doing this, because when it comes to weird-a** predators and rapists and pedophiles and predators and s**t, I'm really like... I don't play that s**t. I really don't f***ing play that s**t."

She continued, "For y'all to say that I'm some predator or I'm some weird b***h because n****s wanted to buy p****y from me and a lot of y'all are like, 'These are vulnerable men, you took advantage of,' these were not no vulnerable men. These are some freak-a** n****s who like to go to the strip club, like to get drunk, and after the f***ing club is closed they try to take advantage of b****es."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Amy Sussman

She clarified that she did not physically assault anyone by touching their body or genitals and emphasized that robbing and raping are two distinct actions. She insisted that no one has the right to call her a rapist or a predator. "Because of that tweet, people are talking about, 'Oh you're the wrong messenger.' How am I the wrong messenger b***h? I'm the right messenger because I'm a f***ing mom," she added, before hinting at past abuse.

"I'm a f***ing mom. I'm a f***ing woman. And I'm a girl that, as a teenager, my body got abused. I don't talk about that s**t because that's another story for another time, she said. "But just the fact that, for y'all to even try me because I want y'all to protect y'all children, cause y'all need to be more careful with y'all kids, y'all f***ing sick and it makes me feel like y'all probably predators ya f***ing selves," she concluded. She also reposted a news article about the Dalai Lama apologizing for his actions, which Cardi captioned, "man I'm telling yall."

Man I’m telling yall https://t.co/SnVBqYW9Cj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

It appears that Cardi received a lot of support from fans in her comments and DMs after her revelation of past abuse. "Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me [and] my friend was talkin last night," Cardi wrote in another tweet. "Then the dalai lama thing happen this morning." She thanked everyone saying that she realizes that those attacking her on social media were just projecting.

Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673). If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.