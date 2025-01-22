“Can She Even Act?” Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Criticism Over Bold Roles

Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney has had enough of haters, and now she is giving it back.

Sydney Sweeney has been reaching for popularity with her consistent performances and rose to fame with her performance in Euphoria, a teenage story fueled with social media, dr-gs, s-x, friendship, and love. As the series dealt with sensitive topics of dr-gs and s-x, there were scenes depicting n–ity by actors, and the series handled the themes of other problems plaguing teens these days.

If you’re looking for a show with excellent acting, a good soundtrack & stunning visuals, this is the one. • It gives an honest and raw portrait of teenage addiction and mental illness. • Zendaya plays the lead role of a young black girl coming of age. #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/pobX5BFeQa — good films make your life better (@watchlist0) June 18, 2019

According to the screenplay writers and directors, these scenes were an integral part of the movie and were needed to make the story move seamlessly. However, such scenes were not easily accepted by the audience, and the series had its fair share of haters and trolls.

Among those who got caught in the storm was Sydney Sweeney who plays the role of Cassie Howard.

Aside from Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has made her role in A Handmaid’s Tale a memorable one and gained widespread popularity for “Sharp Objects.” Her performance in Euphoria and The White Lotus earned her two prime-time Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

With Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney gave an amazing performance in the movie Anyone But You, which turned out to be a slow burner hit and cemented her as a reliable actress in the industry.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney gush over filming in Australia together and tease their highly anticipated rom-com #AnyoneButYou at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/aFyzZVcbQt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

However, her Euphoria days didn’t leave her side, and her strong performances, including certain scenes remaining, remained her only identity.

When her performance on Euphoria planted her as a s-x symbol, haters went for her throat, and she was constantly trolled. She was called out for her performances, and comments like- she does not know how to act- became her reality.

That was until she decided to clap back. In an interview, Sydney Sweeney told how these hateful comments affected her and how they used to put her down. But the only way one can deal with them is to ignore them and to surround oneself with real people.

However, she wasn’t done. She pointed out that love, friendship, and showing one’s body to express their emotions is a beautiful concept and should not be looked down upon. She went after action junkies who would watch movies with hardcore gore and enjoy it, but slight n–ity offends them.

Sydney Sweeney also pointed out the bias against female actors. While male actors go on to win Oscars for their intense performance using their bodies, female actors get accused of losing their dignity in the same situation.

Haters may go on to say whatever they want or accuse female actors of showcasing their bodies for better roles; Emmy nominations for Sydney Sweeney would like to differ.