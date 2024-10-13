Camilla Reportedly Had Doubts About Prince William's Marriage Choice — 'Pretty But Dim' Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla was not in favor of Prince William marrying Kate Middleton. According to a royal author, the queen consort tried breaking up the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. According to The Sun, the book titled Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne, which explores the dynamics of royal women in the British royal family, indicates that Middleton and Camilla did not share a warm bond.

Camilla allegedly asked the Prince of Wales to break up with his then-girlfriend and claimed it would be "wise" of him to do so. Royal author Christopher Andersen revealed how the monarch's wife called the Princess of Wales "pretty, but rather dim" for William. She also believed that Middleton's lack of royal background was also a disadvantage for the royal family's future progeny. After the royal couple's short-term split in 2007, Camilla tried convincing King Charles, then a Prince to encourage William to end things with her.

According to OK! Magazine, Camilla believed that Middleton was "too lowly" for the royal family. However, the split between the royal couple helped them emerge stronger. William later revealed, "It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better." His wife, Middleton added, "I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person."

Detailing the relationship between Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine, Andersen wrote, "Young, gracious, smart, and stunning, the White Queen, known familiarly as just plain Kate, captured the world’s imagination even before she could officially lay claim to her royal lover’s heart. Although she lacked both the pedigree and the experience of the Black Queen, she also proved to be inordinately patient — and a cunning survivor of royal dramas and court intrigue." According to Closer Weekly, the book referred to the late Princess Diana as the "Black Queen" and Middleton as the "White Queen."

Shedding light on the internal dynamics of the women of the royal family and increasing friction, the author also penned, "Beneath the surface, tensions mounted as the two queens-in-waiting protected the interests of their kings — the lackluster, benighted Prince of Wales and his wildly popular son — and their competing courts vied for the love of the people and the power that comes with it." When the rumors of the sons of Diana not going well along with their stepmother Camilla surfaced, Prince Harry surprisingly differed. According to the Express, the Duke of Sussex clarified, "To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William. She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her. She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits."