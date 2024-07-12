Calls For President Biden to Bow Out Grow Louder After a Visibly Problematic Press Conference

President Joe Biden held an all-round press conference showcasing his defiance to run for another term. However, the efforts fizzled terribly on June 11, Thursday, as calls from several Democrat lawmakers to step down became stronger than ever. The 81-year-old POTUS made visible fumbles during his high-stakes press conference that doused the remaining cheer Democrats had for him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

According to WSJ, Biden mistakenly called Donald Trump the Vice President, discrediting all the claims of him being capable enough. "Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she’s not qualified to be president," Biden said. According to CNN, the statement went downhill with his other claims where he said, he was "the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, I will beat him again. There’s a long way to go this campaign and so I – I’m just gonna keep moving."

The conference, which was a follow-up of the NATO summit, backfired on Biden. The Trump-Harris fumble was not the only mistake made by the President. Another embarrassing gaffe by Biden includes him calling the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said as he introduced him. Shrugging the mistake off, Zelensky said, "I am better."

My statement on the presidential race. pic.twitter.com/bmjlp06psd — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) July 12, 2024

Further, Biden did not shy away from attacking Trump, his political opponent. "My schedule has been full bore. I’ve done — where’s Trump been? Riding on his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball? I mean, look. He’s done virtually nothing," Biden said taking a jibe at Trump. "I think I can say this without sounding too self-serving– I’ve not had any of my European allies come up to me and say, ‘Joe don’t run.’ What I hear them say is, you gotta win – you can’t have this guy come forward, he’d be a disaster, he’d be a disaster," Biden added.

BREAKING: Joe Biden just called Trump his Vice President when asked about Kamala Harris, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump if he wasn't qualified to be Vice President pic.twitter.com/hinD1Mxa1R — George (@BehizyTweets) July 11, 2024

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Jim Himes, later tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "It is because of those traits and, in consideration of that legacy, that I hope President Biden will step away from the presidential campaign." California Democrat Rep. Scott Peters also issued a similar note to CNN saying, "Today I ask President Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign." Supporting similar calls Illinois Rep. Eric Sorensen tweeted, "In 2020, Joe Biden ran for President with the purpose of putting country over party. Today, I am asking him to do that again. I am hopeful President Biden will step aside in his campaign for President."

He's completely out of it — socksgrypr (@scksgrypr) July 11, 2024

The calls for Biden to step down within the Democratic party are growing stronger with each passing day. The first presidential debate between Biden and former President Trump sparked an intense debate if Biden was fit enough to continue in the race to represent the Democrats.