Bryan Adams Reveals How He Tried to Save Princess Diana Before Car Crash: "It's Strange..."

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams once shared a heartfelt story in an interview with The Times about his close bond with Princess Diana. He talked about how he tried to be there for her and support her during the tough times before her tragic passing in 1997. "Maybe, a bit," Adams admitted when asked if he tried to save Diana. "We had a lot of really, really good conversations, I have to tell you. In fact, it's strange and surreal to think about." The 64-year-old singer's voice carried a note of wistfulness as he reflected on their decade-long friendship.

They first met by accident on a plane back in the late 80s. This was years after Adams wrote a song called Diana. Although the encounter could have been awkward, Diana handled it so well that it turned out to be the beginning of a truly important friendship. "I said, 'I used your name on a song once,' and Diana said, 'Yes, I know, very funny. Actually, I'd like to hear it again,'" Adams recalled, as per The News.

That simple exchange led to an invitation that would change their lives. After Adams sent a copy of the song to Kensington Palace, Diana invited him for tea. These palace visits became the foundation of their lasting friendship, allowing Adams to understand "what was really going on" in her life. "I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration," Adams shared with genuine warmth. "Meeting her was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," as per Express.

The song that sparked their friendship included the memorable lyrics: "The day that he married you, I nearly lost my mind. Whatcha doing with a guy like him? I'll bring you lovin' if you bring your limousine." Adams dismissed the idea that there was something meaningful behind it, referring to it as "laddish humor." According to him, the song's inspiration came from this one incident in which someone broke into the Queen's bedroom. Particularly after Cecilie Thomsen, the ex-girlfriend of Adams, claimed in 2003 that an "affair with Diana" had destroyed their relationship, their friendship caused a lot of controversy. However, Bryan consistently claimed that they were merely close friends who had deep conversations when Diana was going through a difficult period.

Diana Meeting Musician Bryan Adams After A Pop Concert In Vancouver During Her Tour Of Canada. (Image Source: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Bryan decided to cease performing a song he thought had a connection to Diana after her untimely death in a Paris automobile accident in 1997, out of respect for her memory and her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry. Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul also passed away in the crash while trying to avoid paparazzi in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. However, Bryan's relationship with the royal family extended beyond Diana. Years later, he even had the opportunity to spend a unique fifteen minutes with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace to take her official portrait, which was ultimately featured on a Canadian postage stamp.