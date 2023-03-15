Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz Are Saving up for Their 'Dream Home' in LA

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has revealed her and Brooklyn Beckham's plan to settle in Los Angeles, and they are currently “saving up” to buy their dream house. The heiress explained that the couple is hoping to raise children in Los Angeles due to work commitments, and are currently trying to gather up the funds for their "dream house" in this city. The model and actor, 28, married the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham last year. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, said that while they love New York, they consider LA home.

When Nicola was quizzed about whether she and Brooklyn would want to raise kids in Los Angeles one day, she replied, "Honestly, we've talked about it so much. And I think that we would want to definitely have a house here just because so much of our work is here."

As she continued explaining their plan, she also revealed a property regret they have. "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while.'" she explained. "And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

Peltz-Beckham also hinted children were in the couple’s future, and so was more acting work. “As an actor, you always have that dream role in mind or those dream people to work with. And I feel like I’m never going to stop. I have so many things I would love to do. I think when I do them I’ll feel settled. And then I want to have a baby and get right back to work.” The star also revealed details of her relationship with Beckham, 24, suggesting communication is “so important” for them, and that they never spend a night apart.

The happy couple tied the knot last April at a lavish star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, a $103 million estate that sprawls across 13 acres of land and looks out to the ocean. During an interview with The London Times, Nicola opened up about plans for her and her beau, Brooklyn to have a family together. "He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she revealed. When asked if she would have eight children, Nicola said: "It's a lot but... I don't know." She added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

We can only imagine how idyllic Nicola and Brooklyn's "dream home" will be, but no matter how fabulous it turns out, it is going to be hard pushed to be as dazzling as Nicola's family residence.