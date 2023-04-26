Bromance Going Strong: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Goof Off at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon proved that their bromance is stronger than ever as the two were spotted goofing off together while golfing at the invitational league in Los Angeles.

The Mirrors singer and the TV host go way back and have a long history of getting along with each other. Timberlake took the exciting day to his Instagram account and posted a reel in two parts showcasing them vibing with each other while enjoying a good time of bonding over golf.

In the first part, Timberlake keeps it classy in orange shorts and a navy blue printed t-shirt accompanied by a baseball cap. Fallon also follows suit and is seen in a maroon sports t-shirt and white trousers. The video, captioned "We also golfed...," contains snippets of them having a jolly good time, dancing, and fooling around with each other and their fellow golfers. The caption seems to make fun of the fact that they were goofing around while they should actually have been golfing. The reel is synced with You Make Feel Like Dancing by Leo Sayer, and it expressed how Timberlake felt around Fallon.

The second part, however, leaves fans with adoration of their sweet bromance after all these years: Timberlake is seen giving Fallon a "piggyback ride." In the video, Fallon seems to be thoroughly enjoying the ride. The video moves on to the two of them bobbing to music and laughing, playing and hugging each other. The duo recreated a classic Adam Sandler moment from Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore - they threw a podium into a lake at the golf course. The True Colors singer wore a multi-colored shirt and white shorts and of course, his cap. Fallon wore an appeasing baby pink shirt with khaki pants. The two vibed to Ain't That A Shame by Fats Domino in the reel and were seen enjoying their sunny day with beloved friends and their company.

Fans were excited to see this bromance and wanted more of it, leaving comments of positivity and praise. "The best bromance...let's be real here," said one user, while another said, "This has to be live-streamed from now on." A third showed their excitement in all caps: "BESTIE DUO TAKING IT NUMBER ONE!! I KNOW THAT'S RIGHT." A fourth referenced a meme to show their joy: "Name a better duo... I'll wait."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Bello

In 2020, the SNL alum posted a YouTube video to honor the singer and actor's return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a hilarious and heart-warming montage of Justin Timberlake and his best moments on the show. This brought back a wave of nostalgia for the viewers and was a total trip down memory lane through the years. The video featured the duo having the time of their lives with their shenanigans, laughing out loud, and their feature with Steve Harvey where Fallon was dressed as Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. The video ended on a teary note when Fallon says, "Best Friends Forever, goodnight!"