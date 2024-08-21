Britney Spears’ Upcoming Biopic Just Might Expose Exes as the Ultimate Villains in Her Life

Britney Spears' tell-all memoir has already dropped bombs on all the people who have negatively affected her life. Now, her story is all set to hit the big screen as per various reports. Furthermore, according to Radar Online, Spears will not be shy about depicting her famous ex-boyfriend and husband along with her estranged dad as the 'villain' in the biopic. "They better brace themselves for major embarrassment because Britney isn't going to hold back," a source told the outlet.

"Britney is over the moon about the movie and very involved in all aspects of it. She sold a ton of books, but she knows even more people are likely to watch the movie," an anonymous source revealed to Radar Online. "Her dad will be a major villain in it."

The 42-year-old Toxic hitmaker released her memoir The Woman in Me back in 2023, and the recent buzz in the media has confirmed that her story will get the silver screen treatment indeed. Recent rumors have brought up the name of Sydney Sweeney, the 26-year-old Euphoria fame, who is interested in playing the role of the Princess of Pop. Director Jon M. Chu has also been roped in to direct the film, with Marc Platt serving as the producer.

It is no secret from Spears' fans and pop culture news consumers that Spears has been fighting a lengthy battle with her family for years. According to The New York Times, after a prolonged legal battle, the court ended the conservatorship that had given the pop star's dad, James P. Spears, control of his daughter's life.

When it comes to her dating life, the Grammy-winning artist also bashed her ex-beau Justin Timberlake in her memoir, alleging that he had cheated on her and ever pressured her to get an abortion. Her latest marriage to actor and model Sam Asghari also collapsed in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage; their divorce was finalized in May 2024. As such, "This movie is going to be a massive catharsis for Britney, not to mention a major payday. She's taking her power back and loving it," the source added.

Meanwhile, Timberlake has also reacted to the news of Spears and her upcoming biopic that will most probably mention him. "There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book and he is already freaking out about it," an insider told Heat. "Both Justin and his wife Jessica [Biel] have been having tense talks about what the biopic will mean for them and their family."

The source also revealed that the Timberlake family was already under stress when Spears released her memoir and the Mirrors singer now fears being portrayed on screen in a bad light. In fact, Timberlake is apparently speculating that he might emerge as the 'main villain' in Spears' biopic.

"Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is... If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project," the source revealed. For the people who have been out of the pop culture loop, Spears and Timberlake started dating in 1999 and had a highly publicized relationship until they broke up in 2002 — but the media attention around them never fully faded.