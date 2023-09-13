Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Joins Dancing With The Stars; Has Surprising Plans With Salary

The anticipation is building as the upcoming brand-new season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is just around the corner. Viewers can expect a surprising twist as Jamie Lynn Spears, the multi-talented actor and younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, joins the glitzy star-studded cast. Announced on Good Morning America (GMA), 32-year-old Jamie shared her excitement about this thrilling opportunity. She will be paired up with the renowned professional dancer Alan Bersten to showcase her knack for dancing on ABC and Disney Plus when the show premieres later this month.

The first pairing of the #DWTS season has been revealed: @jamielynnspears and @Dance10Alan are ready to enter the ballroom! 🪩 Make sure to watch @GMA tomorrow to meet the rest of the stars and their partners! pic.twitter.com/NgyfDSGvgX — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 12, 2023

What makes Lynn’s association even more special is her commitment to giving back. During her appearance on GMA, she disclosed that she will be donating her weekly salary from Dancing with the Stars to the actors' union SAG-AFTRA and the writers' union WGA, both of which are currently steering through a strike in the film and TV industry. Lynn expressed her inspiration behind this generous act on GMA: "[I'm] able to do it for a reason that means a lot to me. While everybody in my community is on strike, I've had this unique opportunity where I was offered this chance to work when my community can't work."

Are you ready? @jamielynnspears is joining this season of @officialDWTS and teaming up with @Dance10Alan as her partner!



Tune in tomorrow when we reveal the full cast LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/LTV3kNisaQ pic.twitter.com/lfCRvAS2f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2023

The performer further emphasized her motivation to help those in need during these challenging times, stating, "So I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG [and] WGA. And just give back to them at a time when they can't even give to themselves." When asked about her preparation for the dancing competition, Jamie candidly asserted, "I don't know if one can ever be 100 percent ready to take on something this big. I didn't realize what a commitment it is [but] I'm ready to challenge myself."

Jamie's determination to embark on this new journey shines through, and fans are eagerly waiting for her bejeweled dance performances on DWTS. She also shared a rehearsal studio video on social media to give a sneak peek of her upcoming dance moves, exclaiming, "I'm so excited because I'm joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, and I can't wait to show you my moves." Her lively spirit and determination to the show are sure to make her a fan favorite.

As the new season of DWTS draws near, the anticipation continues to build. According to Mirror, the full line-up of contestants will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, just ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere on September 26. Jamie Lynn Spears is not the only celebrity joining the cast; other notable contestants include Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules and Charity Lawson, who recently starred in The Bachelorette.

Viewers will have their eyes glued to the screen as these stars take to the dance floor, paired with professional partners, to compete for the coveted DWTS title. In a world where competition is fierce, Jamie is not only stepping up to showcase her dance skills but also leading with her heart, making her journey on DWTS one that fans will be talking about long after the season finale.

