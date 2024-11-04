Britney Spears Shares an Unusual Bedroom Secret While Dancing Weirdly: "Not Ashamed to Say..."

Britney Spears recently posted on her social media handle of Instagram about a secret not known to many in a post where she appeared in black sheer undergarments. As per Unilad, the caption revealed more about her bedroom habits as it read, "I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought … Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside … I like the sound of the fountain outside !!! I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe ... I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight."

The post detailed her ordeal from the time she was with an ex-partner. However, the name of the ex was not revealed in the post. Originally the comments post were turned off, and then Spears also deactivated her account on Instagram. Since then, she seemingly took down the original video and reuploaded another version with the caption "repost cus i posted the wrong one."

The pop star wore smoky eye makeup to match her outfit with bold red lips. She accessorized the look with a black lace choker and high boots while posing in the sultry outfit. The clip, according to the Daily Mail, had over 41k likes on it.

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: David Becker/Getty Images)

Spears has been posting her dance videos regularly on her Instagram handle, which she keeps deactivating from time to time. The 42-year-old singer was earlier not in control of her social media accounts due to the conservatorship. But when she did gain her freedom, the Baby One More Time hitmaker went on to pen down her journey in her memoir The Woman in Me, which sheds light on her disdain for her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservatorship guardian for many years.

In the book, she mentioned how she faced mental issues and had to be hospitalized twice after her divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Federline, as reported by CBS News. After this, Jamie ensured that he managed his daughter efficiently. However, Britney claimed her father would criticize her appearance and put her on a 'strict diet' that shockingly included only canned vegetables for two years. On top of it, she disclosed that she was forced to take up projects and music tours amid her deteriorating mental health. The father-daughter duo were in constant tussle for control.

Britney also described her rocky relationship with Justin Timberlake in the memoir, which led to mass outrage. Spears wrote about the ordeal of losing a fetus with her then-boyfriend Timberlake and how it scarred her mentally for a long time. The entertainer became free from the conservatorship in 2021, which then allowed her to use her social media and make her own financial decisions.