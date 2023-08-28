Britney Spears’ Refusal to Continue Medications Destroyed Her Marriage With Sam Asghari

The whirlwind marriage between the ‘It couple’ Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may have seemed like a fairy tale to the world but behind closed doors, it was allegedly trampled by fights over her medication and alcohol use. A source close to the couple has shed light on the disputes they faced, unraveling that Asghari was deeply concerned about Britney’s well-being and sanity.

According to The Sun, Asghari, who filed for divorce from the pop star after 14 months of marriage, urged Britney to return to a "regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan." He believed that a similar approach to the one she followed during her 13-year conservatorship would provide her with the stability she needed. Asghari, a fitness trainer turned actor, was reportedly alarmed by Britney's behavior when she veered away from her medication regimen. Britney, who was released from her conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears' guardianship, had attempted to lessen her reliance on medication after gaining her independence.

However, this decision seemed to have adverse effects on her mental state, resulting in erratic, violent, and even dangerous behavior. An insider told The Sun, “Britney is not a well person without the correct medication. No matter what she tells her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds." The source continued, "After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication.

However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent, and even dangerous." The source also revealed the advice Asghari gave her, saying, "Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts. He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings."

The insider continued, “But Britney’s experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication. When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being ‘like my father and wanting control’. Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good.”

Another complication that arose during their marriage was Britney’s alcoholic traits and her overconsumption. During her conservatorship, she had been forbidden to drink due to her struggles with substance abuse. However, following the end of the conservatorship, she celebrated with a glass of champagne and later mentioned enjoying cocktails.

Asghari, aware of the impact of alcohol on Britney's mood swings, urged her to abstain from drinking. He feared that her drinking habits might contribute to spiraling into addiction and jeopardize her well-being. Speculation even emerged that Britney might be tempted by drugs, raising concerns about her overall health and stability. The source revealed that there were discussions about a possible intervention in the spring, but Asghari worried about the potential consequences it could have on Britney.

