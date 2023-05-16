Britney Spears' Lawyer to Work for Free After Previously Being Paid $4.2 Million

The 41-year-old pop sensation Britney Spears' lawyer is reportedly working with Spears for free. According to Page Six, the attorney, Matthew Rosengart, is working without fees after being paid more than $4 million by Spears since she retained him in July 2021. Marca reports that Rosengart obtained $4,201,856 from the popstar between November 2021 and March 2023. This fee was for less than two years’ worth of legal work that he and his firm did after her conservatorship ended.

According to TMZ, the associates of the Toxic singer's team were unsettled with Rosengart's high fees for providing legal assistance. Now the attorney has decided to provide free legal services for Spears' ongoing legal battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears, and former business manager, Lou Taylor, over legal fees and accounting.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Rosengart remains committed to fighting for Spears. In an exclusive statement to Page Six, he said, "We are very proud of our work of nearly two years and Britney's appreciation of it, and we will continue to fiercely fight for her."

Rosengart provided the musician with other legal assistance outside of getting her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator and terminating her conservatorship completely. He has also stopped a motion to depose Spears in her conservatorship case while providing the investigative work. He also drafted a prenuptial agreement before she married her husband, Sam Asghari, and acquired a restraining order against Jason Alexander, her ex-husband, after he crashed her wedding. The ex-federal prosecutor has also provided the pop sensation legal advice regarding her career which included carrying out her agreements for her Hold Me Closer collaboration with the legend Elton John, her upcoming memoir, and more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The $4.2 million that Britney apparently paid Rosengart dims in comparison to the fees of more than $36 million that her father Jamie Spears and different counselors allegedly took from Spears' estate during her 14-year conservatorship. In court records filed in January 2022, Rosengart argued that Jamie acquired "at least $6 million" for his position and "petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms" for "more than $30 million."

In retort, Spears' estranged father has passionately refused any misconduct. A court filing, however, has revealed that he asked for the fees to be paid out over $30 million to varied law firms. Even though the Oops I did it Again singer's chart-topping albums, the $15 million she earned from The X Factor judging deal, and a four-year Las Vegas concert series that rendered an outstanding $137.7 million were among additional revenue sources, it was noted that once Britney Spears' conservatorship came to an end, she only had a net worth of $60 million.