Britney Spears' Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz Expected to 'Propose Soon' — Fourth Time's the Charm?

Pop icon Britney Spears, 42, might be heading toward her fourth marriage, as sources suggest her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Paul Soliz, is expected to 'propose soon.' The 38-year-old contractor met Spears as a maintenance worker at her mansion in 2022. During this time, Spears was still married to Sam Asghari who allegedly found out about the affair through the surveillance footage. Soliz, a man with a troubled past has raised concerns among Spears' inner circle.

The relationship between Spears, 42, and Soliz became public in August 2023. Their romance has been marked by frequent separations and reconciliations. Recently, after Soliz's wife, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce on October 2, citing 'irreconcilable differences' an insider revealed to InTouch Weekly, "People are expecting Paul to propose soon." However, the source notes that Spears' close family members, including her brother Bryan, harbor serious reservations about Soliz, particularly given his criminal background. "But he always weasels his way back in. Paul has taken on the job of Brit's social media manager, and now he has some of his kids living at her house."

Soliz recently moved three of his children into Spears' residence, according to claims made by his mother-in-law, Sandra Smith. In a revealing interview on the Drew Lane Show, Smith expressed her family's struggle to regain custody of the children. "He took three of the kids, we're trying to get those kids back," Smith stated, adding that Soliz has been negligent in providing child support. Court records from Los Angeles County Support Services indicate that Soliz has been ordered to pay $1,167 monthly in child support for three of his five children with Mancilla— Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1. He's also required to cover half of their healthcare expenses. The documents reveal that while Soliz earns $2,773 monthly, Mancilla has no income of her own to support the family.

The relationship status between Spears and Soliz remains ambiguous. Despite Spears declaring herself 'Single as f**k' on social media in July, she was spotted shortly afterward with Soliz at Soho House in Malibu. Those close to the situation express serious concerns over the relationship. "Britney has her blinders on," the source warned. "Unless someone can talk her out of this, Paul's going to be the next Kevin Federline, only 10 times worse."

Smith's allegations about Soliz's character paint a concerning picture. During her interview, she didn't mince words about her soon-to-be ex-son-in-law. She asserted, "He is a loser. He says that I stressed him out because I called him a deadbeat dad." In a bizarre incident, Spears also married herself. Yes, you heard that right! As per TMZ, in an Instagram post on Sunday, she donned a white lace slip dress and veil and penned, "The day I married myself…Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"