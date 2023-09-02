Britney Spears 'Excited' After Inking New Snake Tattoo On Her Back, Post Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is trying out new hobbies and exploring the 'fun' side of herself right after splitting from husband Sam Asghari. She recently revealed a tantalizing piece of body art strategically placed on her back. The toxic hitmaker debuted a red snake tattoo right above the dainty fairy tattoo on her lower back. "My new snake tattoo, guys," she gushed. "I'm so excited. She posted herself getting the new ink on Instagram, captioning the moment with a simple snake emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Has Zero Intentions of Joining OnlyFans Despite Stripper Pole & Sexy Videos

The snippet reel kicks off with the Criminal songstress facing away from the camera; she can be seen wearing a strapless, yellow floral cropped top paired with off-white denim shorts. The video then cuts to Spears sitting on a chair inside her spacious living room while the tattoo artist works his magic on her lower back. At one point, the Gimme More songstress informs her fans, "It doesn't hurt that bad actually." At the end of the reel she can be seen flaunting the new ink to the camera. The new body art comes right after Spears split from her husband of one year, Asghari filed for divorce last month citing "'irreconcilable differences." The Iranian-American fitness model has also unfollowed the pop icon on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

As per the Daily Mail, a family insider has alleged that Spears believed Asghari was actually being a 'snake behind her back' and leaking her private information to her father, Jamie Spears. The insider revealed, "Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship. Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along." As per the US Magazine, Spears has more chances of reconciling with her estranged mother rather than her father, “Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, Britney’s more open to possibly repairing things with her mom,”a close source said. “She’s not sure they can ever fully recover, but she’s open to it.” Multiple sources confirmed, “Britney has no intention of reconciling with her dad. Jamie is the last person she’d ever turn to. He will more than likely never be a part of her life again.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo By Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Angus Cloud's Haunting Connection to Britney Spears Surface Amid Allegations Against Manager

“As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority,” the second source, added, “But it’s hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently.” Speaking about her current support system the source addressed that Spears is close with her longtime manager, Cade Hudson, “Cade is probably her closest confidante right now,” says the second source, who claims Asghari was jealous of the pair’s friendship while he and Spears were still married. She also hangs out with her drivers, bodyguards “and dancers who are either on the payroll or want to be,” added the source. “The most tragic thing of all is that there seems to be nobody capable of really helping her.”

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Seeking to Connect With Attractive Men After Feeling “Betrayed” by Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Takes a Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn in New Video After Sam Asghari Unfollows Her