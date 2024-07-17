Brit Hume is All Praises For President Biden After Trump's Shooting, Here's Why

Brit Hume lauded President Joe Biden after his press conference from the Oval Office to condemn the attempted assassination of his political opponent Donald Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Fox News chief political analyst deemed the President's promptness to the situation remarkable and opined that "his message was just right."

"I thought the message was just right. Remember, he presides over the executive branch. The executive branch is responsible for the security of these campaigns. So this was one of the agencies over which he has authority," Hume reasoned. "[The] obvious failure...to keep this assassination attempt from happening is under scrutiny. He needed to be out there. He needed to say something. As a leader of the executive branch, I think his message was just right. I think most Americans would look at it and say, absolutely, Mr. President, you’re right," the news presenter explained. "A few stumbles he had may have been a further reminder of his frailty, but he did what he could, I thought," Hume added, bringing up the growing concern around Biden's efficiency to run for a second term.

After news of the horrific attack at Trump's rally made headlines, Biden promptly took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure the public. He tweeted, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he is safe and doing well. I am praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

Thanking the Secret Service for their bravery, he added, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it." Reiterating no tolerance for political violence, Biden subsequently posted, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence – or any violence. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen."

I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks.



Trump promised the NRA that he’d do nothing about guns.



And he means it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 13, 2024

Trump survived the assassination attempt with a graze to his right ear however stray bullets killed a rallygoer and critically injured two others. According to Austrailian Broadcasting Corporation, Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel, George Bivens, said, "We are absolutely not taking for granted that this was a lone wolf attack. And so we would be looking at additional information that could point us to anyone else that may have had a hand in this." The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who was shot dead on the scene. Interestingly, he was a registered Republican; backed also by those who knew him. The motive for the heinous act hence remains yet to be known.