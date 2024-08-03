Briana DeJesus' Most Notable Feuds With ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars, From Kailyn to Ashley

'Teen Mom' Turmoil: Briana DeJesus’ Most Explosive Feuds

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre; (inset): Photo by J. Merritt (B), Instagram | @mackenziemckee (T)

The Teen Mom series is no stranger to drama, but perhaps no one has been as embroiled in it as Briana DeJesus. Since joining the cast, DeJesus has found herself at the center of several high-profile feuds with her fellow costars. From her public spats with Mackenzie McKee and Ashley Jones to her infamous battles with Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, here’s a look at some of DeJesus’s most explosive conflicts. As the show progresses, fans will undoubtedly stay tuned to see if she can resolve her issues with her costars or if new conflicts will arise.

1. DeJesus vs. Mackenzie McKee

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @mackenziemckee

DeJesus’s feud with McKee dates back to 2017 when she was chosen to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 over the latter. McKee claimed, “They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her. I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused. I think the amount of following difference is shocking. I’ve been consistent with followers. She deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom.” McKee implied that DeJesus was selected due to her having children with more than one man. Despite the initial drama, the two have since reconciled. DeJesus mentioned in March 2024, “It was surprisingly great. I know there was a little bit of a hiccup back in the day, but we’re past that. We’re over that. I think she’s a great person. She brought so much energy to the house and it was a really good experience.”

2. DeJesus vs. Ashley Jones

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @ashleysiren

As per The Sun, DeJesus’s feud with Jones reached a boiling point during Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Tensions were already high when both arrived for filming, with Jones stating she had “no words for Briana.” According to DeJesus, Jones was breaking a cast pact not to talk "s–t about each other," which Jones refuted, claiming, “So I made a comment that said, ‘Ain’t nobody spittin’ on nobody. This is going too far.’ Briana didn’t like that and so it turned into a whole f–king thing.”

3. DeJesus vs. Kailyn Lowry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Arguably the most infamous feud in Teen Mom history is one between DeJesus and Lowry. The animosity began in 2017 when DeJesus started dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Things escalated in 2021 when DeJesus alleged, “Want to film about breaking into [her ex] Chris [Lopez’s] momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair.” To which Lowry responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus. In a statement, her assistant remarked, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously…After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

4. DeJesus vs. Leah Messer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

As per InTouch Weekly, DeJesus’s conflict with Messer emerged during the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May 2022 and continued on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Messer accused DeJesus of having a "mean girl attitude," which DeJesus confronted her about on the show. Briana expressed, “When it comes to you, Leah, it’s a little forced. Some people, I can relate to more than others…We could have spoken about it. We didn’t. I remember seeing you, you hugged me and I left for the airport. So you wait until months later, the reunion airs and you go on this rant on social media. I feel like I can’t get close with you the way I am with everybody else.”

5. DeJesus vs. Luis Hernandez

Image Source: Twitter | Photo by @TheAshleysRR

DeJesus' baby daddy once served an iconic fight over her ex-boyfriend who was present at their daughter's baby shower. As per Radar Online, It began when Hernandez brought his friends to the party which infuriated DeJesus's mother, who exclaimed, "Did it ever occur to you to call Briana first and ask her?" To which he replied, "He's filming him, not everything going on." Her mom clapped back and yelled, "He is here! It's f**ked up for you to not have given Briana a heads-up. Just to show up with a camera rolling when we already have cameras recording. Do you not think that's wrong? It's a lack of respect." Hernandez, however, fought with DeJesus over her inviting her ex. He asked, "You serious? You wouldn't think that would be something you would like to tell me?" To which, a baffled DeJesus responds, "We're not together. We're friends."