Fired FBI Acting Director Files Lawsuit After Saying Kash Patel Asked If He Voted for a Democrat During Vetting

Brian Driscoll, a veteran FBI official who spent nearly two decades with the bureau, is speaking out for the first time about what he describes as a politically charged vetting process that he says left him “disgusted and shocked.” Furthermore, he is suing the department for “wrongful termination.

In a detailed interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Driscoll revealed how members of the Trump administration questioned him behind closed doors before hiring him. At one point during the vetting process, Driscoll says Kash Patel told him his selection would not be an issue. Patel said this was true as long as he was not active on social media, had not donated to the Democratic Party, and had not voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

“It began with a call from Kash Patel shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration. He asked if I’d be willing to come down to headquarters to serve,” Driscoll recalled. The former SWAT team member said he initially accepted the conversation as routine. The tone of the vetting changed quickly and felt suspicious.

“Patel told you that as long as you were not prolific on social media, didn’t donate to the Democratic Party, didn’t vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — that the vetting would not be an issue”, Cooper asked Driscoll in the interview, to which the latter instantly agreed.

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“Yes, yeah, it’s exactly — it’s not funny, but that’s exactly what he said. Driscoll added. Did that surprise you?” Cooper asked to which he replied, “Yes. It was shocking.” Later in the interview, Driscoll pointed out that political neutrality remains a core requirement for FBI agents. However, the Trump administration’s actions breached trust. It failed to uphold this key standard for serving the country with honesty and integrity.

“I’m apolitical by nature, but by profession, you must be apolitical,” he said, adding, “It’s a violation of the Hatch Act to express political leanings in a professional environment. There are very strict rules.” He told Anderson Cooper he was also part of a separate vetting conversation. It involved attorney and conservative commentator Paul Ingrassia, who was working with the Trump transition team.

The conversation began on a positive note. It then became politically focused after he was pressured to discuss his personal political beliefs. He told the panel their actions were “inappropriate,” but the questioning got worse.

“You know, first question was softball, and then it got worse,” Driscoll said, saying he was asked, “Uh, who’d you vote for? Had you ever been asked that by anybody in a position of authority at the FBI?” Driscoll responded, “No, no.” He pointed out that revealing an officer’s personal political views was a violation.

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The lawsuit claims Kash Patel and other Trump allies carried out a politically driven purge of the FBI. It says they targeted officials linked to investigations of Donald Trump. The 69-page report further claims firings were directed under White House pressure and influenced by political loyalty tests, with senior leaders removed despite strong service records.

“Patel explained that he had to fire the people his superiors told him to fire, because his ability to keep his own job depended on the removal of the agents who worked on cases involving the President,” the lawsuit claims.

Since Driscoll stepped down from the position, several other key cabinet members have also been fired in 2026, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Attorney Margaret Donovan says her client, former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, was wrongfully fired for refusing to turn over the names of agents who worked on investigations linked to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/QW1LufXA2J — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 13, 2026

He served as acting director under the Trump administration from Jan. 20 to Feb. 21, 2025, until his firing in August 2025 after an alleged fallout with key administration members. He was part of several organized crime, terrorism cases, and hostage rescues during his time.

More than a year later, the former director said his role ended just over one month after an unexpected and troubling hiring process.