Man Issues Graphic Threats to Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, Says: “We’re Going to Kill You”

Content Warning: The article contains mention of violence.

A Georgia man has been federally charged after allegedly posting violent online threats that targeted former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to prosecutors.

Federal authorities have identified the suspect as Elliott Owen Schroer. A grand jury indictment was filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia.

It charges him with two counts of transmitting threats through interstate communications. He also faces two counts of threatening former federal officials. Prosecutors said the threats were posted on X.

According to Law & Crime, posts from April 3 directed at Noem included graphic threats of violence. Investigators say Schroer also posted messages threatening Bondi, including one that stated, “we’re going to kill you, Pam.”

Other brutal threats include stark remarks like “I will st-b your eyes out with a dull knife,” “I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12 gauge slug,” and “we will put your head on a stake,” read another.

According to the indictment, Schroer deliberately made threatening statements, which prosecutors say could fairly be interpreted as violent threats.

The threats against former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem were tied to actions she took while serving in that role.

In March 2026, the South Dakota native stepped down from her position. She was reassigned as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” Trump made the announcement on Truth Social. He officially nominated Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement.

According to Fox News, this is not the first threat against Pam Bondi. In a separate case, a man allegedly posted a TikTok video. It offered a $45,000 bounty for her killing, according to an FBI affidavit.

Investigators say Tyler Maxon Avalos posted an image of Bondi with a red sniper-scope mark on her forehead, along with the message: “WANTED: Pam Bondi — REWARD: $45,000 — DEAD OR ALIVE (Preferably Dead).” Beneath the image, he allegedly added, “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

The post was flagged by another TikTok user in Detroit. This prompted a federal probe. Agents tracked down and arrested Avalos at an apartment building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Avalos reportedly had a history of stalking, harassment, and domestic violence offenses.

Meanwhile, these death threats have resurfaced at a key moment. Bondi is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee in May.

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The appearance will be a closed-door deposition. This is part of an ongoing inquiry into how the Justice Department handled the Jeffrey Epstein files. The case has drawn widespread scrutiny nationwide.

For several weeks, Democrats on the committee pressed for Bondi’s testimony. On April 29, they posted on X and said they had filed a resolution to hold her in contempt of Congress. This came after she failed to comply with a court order and did not appear for a scheduled April deposition.

The Democrats committee accused Bondi of refusing to cooperate and ignoring the court order. They also announced she is set to testify on May 29. Bondi was originally set to appear on April 14. She did not attend after leaving the Justice Department.

A senior DOJ official later told the committee about the court order. The official said it applied to her role as attorney general, not her personal capacity.

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In November 2025, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law required the DOJ to release records related to federal probes into the files. This added weight to the congressional oversight hearing held on February 11, 2026.

After public pressure, 11,000 files were added to a massive dump made public in December 2025. These contained disturbing content that included blurred-out images of high-profile individuals, videos, private screenshots of chats with code words, and emails.

Bondi defended Donald Trump despite his name appearing in the files and evidence linking him to the late offender who died under mysterious circumstances in 2019. The attorney appeared ready with a strong defense of Trump during a congressional hearing where she was questioned by Rep. Hank Johnson about Trump’s role in the scandal.