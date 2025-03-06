The Catholic world has been shambling since Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital in February.

88 years of Pope Francis have not been going well for some time now. On February 14, the Head of the catholic church was admitted to the Hospital following his diagnosis of double pneumonia.

After getting a daily update on his health for almost a month, PopePope addressed his followers for the first time since his admission.

“I am with you from here, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square,” he stated in a recently released audio message. It was played for believers at the beginning of the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

The message was recorded in Spanish and later translated. The Vatican has also announced that, now that Pope Francis is improving, daily reporting on his health will cease.

According to the Vatican’s evening update, the 88-year-old Pope is now stable in comparison to previous days in the Hospital. The update also stated that he is not experiencing any episodes of respiratory insufficiency. It has been 21 days since PopePope was taken into medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Pope Francis releases an audio message to thank everyone who has been praying for his health. The audio clip was broadcast in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday, March 6, as Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime led the nightly Rosary prayer.https://t.co/owgis4dsGX pic.twitter.com/bi7nTAzDRs — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 6, 2025

The Vatican has also released a statement stating that Pope Francis will now take much-needed time to rest and recoup after his treatment.

Earlier last month, a wave of panic spread across when PopePope was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Due to his worsening condition, he was put on a non-invasive mechanical ventilator.

The Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome released a statement. The statement released by the medical team said they used a camera-equipped tube that was placed into his airways. They had used a suction device at the end to remove a “copious” amount of mucus buildup from his lungs.

The Pope fully cooperated and maintained his lucidity throughout the endeavor. Still, his status is considered “guarded.”

The Holy See, the Vatican communications office, also released a statement on Thursday evening. It said that the Pope would benefit from continuing respiratory and motor physiotherapy. It also stated that blood tests and hemodynamic measurements did not change. He didn’t exhibit a fever.

As his clinical condition remained stable with no new respiratory episodes, Pope Francis called the Catholic parish in Gaza and carried out several work activities, according to the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday evening.https://t.co/pd85TD7YMr pic.twitter.com/sQSVIoRFPP — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 5, 2025

Despite his health concerns, Pope Francis remains active in his involvement in promoting peace and harmony worldwide. He also called Father Gabriel Romanell, the Holy Family parish priest in Gaza. Throughout the afternoon, he alternated between work and relaxation.

The Vatican has asked everyone to keep the Pope in their prayers while he rests.

The world could breathe a sigh of relief upon hearing these statements as the fear of his demise was gripping the world. His old age and health concerns were also factors to be worried about.

However, now that he is doing better, we hope he recovers well soon.